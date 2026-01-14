Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 242
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 32): Python Candlestick Recognition Engine (II) — Detection Using Ta-Lib
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecasting indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 05:43
Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part I): A new look at technical analysis
Do you remember how in "The Matrix" Neo saw the world as a green binary code? But what if you look at exchange charts that way? In my daily trading, I have often wondered: is it possible to "hear" what the market is trying to tell us if we imagine its movements as a kind of code or language?
Trend criteria in trading
All traders know the phrase "The trend is your friend". Indeed, trending price movements can bring quite large profits. Trend trading is based on the assumption that price movement will continue in the same direction. The main problem with this type of trading is to determine the start and end time of the trend with sufficient accuracy.
Today, there are many approaches to defining and calculating trend parameters. In this article, we will look at the most interesting of them and try to apply them in practice.
Trend strength and direction indicator on 3D bars
In this article, I want to share my discovery. I want to show how ordinary market data, when examined from a new angle, can give us amazingly accurate signals about the strength and direction of a trend ahead of time, when there is still time to take a position and wait for a movement to occur. Fasten your seat belts, we are about to embark on a journey through the 3D market.
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.18 05:39
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 40): Market DNA Passport
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.23 08:14
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 41): Building a Statistical Price-Level EA in MQL5
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.27 05:57
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 34): Trendline Breakout System with R-Squared Goodness of Fit
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.30 13:00
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.01 05:12
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.03 13:46
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts