Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 242

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 32): Python Candlestick Recognition Engine (II) — Detection Using Ta-Lib

In my previous article, I introduced the use of Python for candlestick pattern detection. We began by employing manual detection techniques, where each candlestick pattern was coded explicitly. In this approach, whenever MQL5 sends data to Python—including open, close, high, low, and timestamp—Python processes this information to identify the pattern through calculations.
  • 2025.07.18
In this article, we’ve transitioned from manually coding candlestick‑pattern detection in Python to leveraging TA‑Lib, a library that recognizes over sixty distinct patterns. These formations offer valuable insights into potential market reversals and trend continuations. Follow along to learn more.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Forecasting indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 05:43

Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part I): A new look at technical analysis

Do you remember how in "The Matrix" Neo saw the world as a green binary code? But what if you look at exchange charts that way? In my daily trading, I have often wondered: is it possible to "hear" what the market is trying to tell us if we imagine its movements as a kind of code or language?


 

Trend criteria in trading

Trend criteria in trading

All traders know the phrase "The trend is your friend". Indeed, trending price movements can bring quite large profits. Trend trading is based on the assumption that price movement will continue in the same direction. The main problem with this type of trading is to determine the start and end time of the trend with sufficient accuracy.

Today, there are many approaches to defining and calculating trend parameters. In this article, we will look at the most interesting of them and try to apply them in practice.

  • 2025.08.27
Trends are an important part of many trading strategies. In this article, we will look at some of the tools used to identify trends and their characteristics. Understanding and correctly interpreting trends can significantly improve trading efficiency and minimize risks.
 

Trend strength and direction indicator on 3D bars

In this article, I want to share my discovery. I want to show how ordinary market data, when examined from a new angle, can give us amazingly accurate signals about the strength and direction of a trend ahead of time, when there is still time to take a position and wait for a movement to occur. Fasten your seat belts, we are about to embark on a journey through the 3D market.

  • 2025.09.05
We will consider a new approach to market trend analysis based on three-dimensional visualization and tensor analysis of the market microstructure.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.18 05:39

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 40): Market DNA Passport

In biology, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is the molecule that encodes the genetic blueprint unique to every organism. DNA defines biological identity and is passed down through generations. I once watched a case in which a man denied paternity until a DNA test—performed after the child’s birth—proved he was indeed the father. You may wonder how that relates to price-action analysis: the connection is the idea of a persistent, identifiable fingerprint.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.23 08:14

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 41): Building a Statistical Price-Level EA in MQL5 

In this article we show how those metrics translate into practical, chart-friendly signals: they become horizontal reference lines (mean, median, P25/P75, modal levels), inputs to ATR-scaled thresholds that distinguish breakouts from reversals, and the basis for a z-score signal engine that flags unusually extreme price action. Crucially, the implementation we present (the KDE Level Sentinel EA) emphasizes reproducibility and usability: snapshots freeze reference levels for forward monitoring, labels are kept stable and non-overlapping, and signals are drawn as precise chart arrows that mark the exact triggering price.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.27 05:57

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 34): Trendline Breakout System with R-Squared Goodness of Fit

In our previous article (Part 33), we developed a Shark Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable take-profit and stop-loss levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 34, we create a Trendline Breakout System that identifies support and resistance trendlines using swing points, validated by R-squared goodness of fit and angle constraints, to execute trades on breakouts with dynamic chart visualizations.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.30 13:00

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels

Welcome to the next installment of the Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series. Our objective is to automate price-action analysis and make it intuitive and accessible for traders who rely on price structure rather than black-box indicators. In this article, we extend the prior work, which introduced statistical metrics such as mean, standard deviation, median, and other distributional levels computed from candles’ typical prices, and show how these metrics map naturally to important market reference levels like support, resistance, and pivot points.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.01 05:12

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System

In our previous article (Part 34), we developed a Trendline Breakout System in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that identified support and resistance trendlines using swing points, validated by R-squared goodness of fit, to execute breakout trades with dynamic chart visualizations. In Part 35, we create a Breaker Block Trading System that detects consolidation ranges, validates breaker blocks with swing points, and trades retests with customizable risk parameters and visual feedback.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.03 13:46

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts

In this article we perform a probability analysis of three common candlestick types, Doji, Engulfing and Pinbar, to measure how they influence price action across different instrument pairs. These candles often signal either trend continuation or reversal. For example, in a downtrend a bullish Pinbar or bullish Engulfing may indicate a possible reversal to the upside, and conversely, in an uptrend a bearish Pinbar or bearish Engulfing can precede a downside reversal. A Doji often represents indecision: inside a strong trend it can signal a brief pause followed by continuation, while at key support or resistance, or after a long move, it may indicate a potential reversal. A Doji formed in a sideways market, or without volume context, is frequently neutral.

