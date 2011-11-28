Join our fan page
Magnified Market Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 19369
Real author:
Habeeb
The indicator shows the current price in one of the chart corners.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 30.07.2008.
Input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input type_price PriceType=MODE_BID; // Displayed price type input bool CutPrice=false; // Last figure removal flag input bool ResetColors=true; // Colors reset flag input color UpPriceColor=Lime; // Rising price color input color PriceColor=Gray; // Unchanged price color input color DnPriceColor=Magenta; // Falling price color input int FontSize=24; // Font size input type_font FontType=Font7; // Font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // Location corner
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/532
