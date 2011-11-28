CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Magnified Market Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Habeeb

The indicator shows the current price in one of the chart corners.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 30.07.2008.

Magnified Market Price

Input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input type_price PriceType=MODE_BID;              // Displayed price type
input bool   CutPrice=false;                       // Last figure removal flag
input bool   ResetColors=true;                     // Colors reset flag
input color  UpPriceColor=Lime;                    // Rising price color
input color  PriceColor=Gray;                      // Unchanged price color
input color  DnPriceColor=Magenta;                 // Falling price color
input int    FontSize=24;                          // Font size
input type_font FontType=Font7;                   // Font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // Location corner

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/532

