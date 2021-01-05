Good, accurate Reversal Indicators - page 2
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I did not use WPR Divergence ...
But I found some interesting indicator in CodeBase (for MT5) -
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WPR_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two WPR oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.
Hi mladen,
I have got this indicator developed by you and it seems to quite promising in higher time frames. But it is hard to use this indicator on MT4 as it is very heavy on CPU. So I have slightly modified it to rely on with a limited number of bars back. Still it is not working properly.
Could you please have a look and improve it.
Hi mladen,
I have got this indicator developed by you and it seems to quite promising in higher time frames. But it is hard to use this indicator on MT4 as it is very heavy on CPU. So I have slightly modified it to rely on with a limited number of bars back. Still it is not working properly.
Could you please have a look and improve it.
As far as I see that indicator was not developed by me. Maybe you should ask the one that posted it to do the code cleaning (since the coding issues in that code are as many as it gets)
Thanks very much Mladen.
I really respect your great contribution to the community. What are your thoughts around trading systems based on RSI ? I think RSI is a very good Velocity indicator , but how you incorporate Volume/Mass to it ?
This custom Bollinger Band indicator is accurately picking the u-turns on the market. With right risk management, you can build a solid trading system around this indicator.
This custom Bollinger Band indicator is accurately picking the u-turns on the market. With right risk management, you can build a solid trading system around this indicator.