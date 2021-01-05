Good, accurate Reversal Indicators - page 2

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Sergey Golubev:

I did not use WPR Divergence ...

But I found some interesting indicator in CodeBase (for MT5) - 

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WPR_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

WPR_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

WPR_DiverSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two WPR oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.

Williams' Percent Range - Oscillators - MetaTrader 5
Williams' Percent Range - Oscillators - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Williams’ Percent Range Technical Indicator (%R) is a dynamic technical indicator, which determines whether the market is overbought/oversold. Williams’ %R is very similar to the Stochastic Oscillator. The only difference is that %R has an upside down scale and the Stochastic Oscillator has internal smoothing. Indicator values ranging between...
[Deleted]  

Hi mladen, 

I have got this indicator developed by  you and it seems to quite promising in higher time frames. But it is hard to use this indicator on MT4 as it is very heavy on CPU. So I have slightly modified it to rely on with a limited number of bars back. Still it is not working properly.

Could you please have a look and improve it.

 
Nike4X:

Hi mladen, 

I have got this indicator developed by  you and it seems to quite promising in higher time frames. But it is hard to use this indicator on MT4 as it is very heavy on CPU. So I have slightly modified it to rely on with a limited number of bars back. Still it is not working properly.

Could you please have a look and improve it.

As far as I see that indicator was not developed by me. Maybe you should ask the one that posted it to do the code cleaning (since the coding issues in that code are as many as it gets)

[Deleted]  

Thanks very much Mladen.

I really respect your great contribution to the community. What are your thoughts around trading systems based on RSI ?  I think RSI is a very good Velocity indicator , but how you incorporate Volume/Mass to it ?

[Deleted]  

This  custom Bollinger Band indicator is accurately picking the u-turns on the market. With right risk management, you can build a solid trading system around this indicator. 

Files:
on_chart.png  68 kb
Vdub_BB.mq4  7 kb
 
Nike4X:

This  custom Bollinger Band indicator is accurately picking the u-turns on the market. With right risk management, you can build a solid trading system around this indicator. 

Hi nike. I'm shin. Nice to meet you.
I'm a fan of an reversal trade too. And i'm one of the vertex users that i found it is a good indocator for giving the overbought or oversold condition.
I've found your thread when i'm googling reversal indocator. And i think the same about divergence indicator. I think it is one of the best strategies to found a good reversal entry point. 
So i'm corious about your strategies right now? Have you found the best reversal strategy nike?
 
thanks a lot for reversal-v4 and vertex-v4 indicators excellent , please continiue your contribution 
 
hi im new here but i like vertex reversal so much. any latest update on the  reversal-v4 and vertex-v4 indicators / expert advisor tq
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