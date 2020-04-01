Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5
Always on Top?
Yes, the 'always on top' function comes in very handy.
Thank you Renat! I've been waiting a long time, over 2 years, for this news.
Are you planning to add such a feature in 4?
Interesting! Now I'll have to buy two more monitors ))
And I'm still 17 :)
We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:
For convenience, each window can have its own toolbar.
From MQL5 it is easy to manage the window state and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. Just disable the display of a chart and the whole canvas is at the developer's disposal.
This will give an extra push to create full-fledged applications inside the terminal.
1. What is meant by "window state control"?
2. Will custom controllers and panels be created by the developer, or will there be some way to integrate the graphical environment from C++ ?
3. if the GUI will be created by the developer, how, for example, can you specify in which window to draw your panel?
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We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:
Each window can have its own toolbar for convenience.
From MQL5 it is easy to manage window states and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. You just need to disable the display of a chart and the entire canvas is at the developer's disposal.
This will give an extra push to create full-fledged applications inside the terminal.