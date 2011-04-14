Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Buy / sell indicator with alerts. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 144716
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is the updated version of the indicator i uploaded previously at http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9976.
The basic logic is
It calculates number of bars on charts and then based on histogram it draws a arrow which is again confirmed when next opening bar price its high in case of buy arrow or low in case of sell signal, when both these conditions are satisfied it draws an arrow.
it is price behavior change It means if arrow has appeared price will change it direction a five bars sequence, where the central bar has higher maximum or lower minimum arrow shows central bar position.
Sound pop-up alert as well email alert have been added to it.
Recommended timeframe 1 hr.
Indicator that shows profits and losses (in pips and money).JJN-Promise
Indicator that shows trend and divergencies.
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.RDI_ForexForecast
This indicator shows the future movement depending on similar movement in the past.