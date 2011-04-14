CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Buy / sell indicator with alerts. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Pankaj Bhaban
Views:
144716
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is the updated version of the indicator i uploaded previously at http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9976.

The basic logic is

It calculates number of bars on charts and then based on histogram it draws a arrow which is again confirmed when next opening bar price its high in case of buy arrow or low in case of sell signal, when both these conditions are satisfied it draws an arrow.

it is price behavior change It means if arrow has appeared price will change it direction a five bars sequence, where the central bar has higher maximum or lower minimum arrow shows central bar position.

Sound pop-up alert as well email alert have been added to it.

Recommended timeframe 1 hr.

JJN-TradeInfo JJN-TradeInfo

Indicator that shows profits and losses (in pips and money).

JJN-Promise JJN-Promise

Indicator that shows trend and divergencies.

Regression Analysis v2.0 Regression Analysis v2.0

This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.

RDI_ForexForecast RDI_ForexForecast

This indicator shows the future movement depending on similar movement in the past.