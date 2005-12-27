Watch how to download trading robots for free
Sell-Buy Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
Displays Buy/Sell arrows as the MACD or RVIindicators are changing. When both indicators will match a message will be display and a sound alert will play.
This indicator will print sell/buy alert only if time period is 1H or higher.
