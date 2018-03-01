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Ambush - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Igor, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a distance of Initial indentation. The Max spread parameters is also taken into account: if the current spread exceeds Max spread, the pending orders will not be placed. After that pending orders are constantly modified (using Trailing Stop with Trailing Step), expecting the order to trigger at a sudden sharp price movement. Pending orders are modified every Pause seconds.
Positions are controlled by Equity profit and Equity loss levels. Once profit reaches Equity profit, all positions are closed to fix the profit. If loss reaches Equity loss, all positions are closed and loss is fixed.
Results from 2018.01.08 to 2018.02.05 at the M1 timeframe:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19936
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