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Ambush - expert for MetaTrader 5

Zuzabush | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5301
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Ambush.mq5 (23.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: Igor, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a distance of Initial indentation. The Max spread parameters is also taken into account: if the current spread exceeds Max spread, the pending orders will not be placed. After that pending orders are constantly modified (using Trailing Stop with Trailing Step), expecting the order to trigger at a sudden sharp price movement. Pending orders are modified every Pause seconds.

Positions are controlled by Equity profit and Equity loss levels. Once profit reaches Equity profit, all positions are closed to fix the profit. If loss reaches Equity loss, all positions are closed and loss is fixed.

Results from 2018.01.08 to 2018.02.05 at the M1 timeframe:

Ambush EURUSD,M1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19936

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