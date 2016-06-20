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Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Real author:
Nitin
This indicator provides Buy/Sell arrows based on exit from the Overbought and Oversold zones in Stochastic Oscillator.
- A Buy arrow is printed when Stochastic oscillator exits from the Oversold Zone.
- A Sell arrow is printed when Stochastic oscillator exits from the Overbought Zone.
- Very good indicator to collect some quick pips in scalping.
- Signals can appear in non-alternate manner i.e. a buy signal can be printed after a previous buy and similarly a sell signal can be printed after a previous sell.
- Popup, Email and Push notifications alerts are included.
Image:
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