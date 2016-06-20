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Indicators

Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

4.4 (164)
Keenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
326 products 4 signals 2 codes 2 topics 70 comments
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95254
Rating:
(33)
Published:
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Real author:

Nitin

This indicator provides Buy/Sell arrows based on exit from the Overbought and Oversold zones in Stochastic Oscillator.

  • A Buy arrow is printed when Stochastic oscillator exits from the Oversold Zone.
  • A Sell arrow is printed when Stochastic oscillator exits from the Overbought Zone.
  • Very good indicator to collect some quick pips in scalping.
  • Signals can appear in non-alternate manner i.e. a buy signal can be printed after a previous buy and similarly a sell signal can be printed after a previous sell.
  • Popup, Email and Push notifications alerts are included.

Image:

Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows Indicator MT4

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