CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Buy sell volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
29679
Rating:
(48)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator displaying the volume based on a price to average correlation.

If the price is greater than the corresponding average, it is assumed that the state of the trend is "buy" and the volume used is the "buy" volume then. If the price is less than the corresponding average, it is assumed that the state of the trend is "sell" and the volume used is the "sell" volume then. You can chose to use tick volume or real volume.

For comparison of the buy/sell states, you can use one of the 4 types of averages:

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

Volume display for the "buy" volume and "sell" volume is smoothed using a kind of a "discontinued EMA" in order to make it more logical.


Alerts and multi time frames already included.

Corr momentum Corr momentum

"Corrected" momentum.

Corr velocity Corr velocity

"Corrected" velocity (smoother momentum).

Normalized MACD Normalized MACD

Normalized MACD.

YURAZ_RSAXEL Script draws the Axel Rudolph levels YURAZ_RSAXEL Script draws the Axel Rudolph levels

Script draws the Axel Rudolph levels