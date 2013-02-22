Join our fan page
Skype Control Library - library for MetaTrader 5
In the automatic trading Skype can be used for sending text messages with the necessary information. In this case work with Skype is realized via library Skype4COM, i.e. an ActiveX component that represents access to program management.
At present time Skype4COM.dll is distributed with skype, by default it is located in the following folder:
For an operating system x86:
c:\Program Files\Common Files\Skype\Skype4COM.dll
For an operating system x64:
c:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Skype\Skype4COM.dll
This SkypeMQL.dll library file must be installed in the folder: [terminal directory]\MQL5\Libraries
The project supports only 32-bit version of MetaTrader 4/5.
1. Sending instant messages
int SkypeSendInstantMessageW(string skype_name,string message,int status); int SkypeSendInstantMessageA(string skype_name,string message,int status);// for MetaTrader 4
There are several tests in a function before sending instant message:
- The user name cannot be empty or begin with a number.
- The user with the specified name must be in the contact list.
- The message cannot be an empty string.
- The network status of the recipient must coincide with the specified value.
The list of the network status constants:
|constant name
|value
|description
|STATUS_OFFLINE
|1
| Offline
|STATUS_ONLINE
|2
| Online
|STATUS_AWAY
|4
| Out of place
|STATUS_DONT_DISTURB
|16
| Do not disturb
To set several allowed statuses simultaneously bit-by-bit addition of constants is used, for example: STATUS_ONLINE | STATUS_AWAY.
The maximum length of an instant message is ~8000 ANSI symbols, ~4000 Unicode symbols.
The example of a code:
string InpSkypeName = "echo123"; // Skype name string InpTextMessage = "Hello :)"; // Text message string msg; ENUM_SKYPE_ERROR err=(ENUM_SKYPE_ERROR)SkypeSendInstantMessageW(InpSkypeName,InpTextMessage,STATUS_ONLINE|STATUS_AWAY); if(err==ERROR_NO_ERRORS) msg=StringFormat("Sent IM to %s, %s",InpSkypeName,InpTextMessage); else msg=StringFormat("Error sending IM to %s, error: %s",InpSkypeName,EnumToString(err)); Print(msg);
2. Sending SMS messages
The service to send SMS messages is fee-paid at the moment!
int SkypeSendSmsMessageW(string phone_number, string message); int SkypeSendSmsMessageA(string phone_number, string message);// for MetaTrader 4
There are several tests before sending SMS message:
- The telephone number must be specified in the international format: + [country code] [city or network code] [telephone number]
- The length of the string which contains the telephone number must be at least 7 symbols and start with a '+' sign
- Text message must not be an empty string
Sending SMS to a non existing number is not an error. The cost for this operation will be charged, but returned after a short time, as the actual message wasn't delivered.
The SMS message is limited to 116 ANSI symbols, 58 Unicode symbols.
The example of a code:
input string InpPhoneNumber = "+380123456789"; // Phone number input string InpTextMessage = "Hello :)"; // Text message string msg; ENUM_SKYPE_ERROR err==(ENUM_SKYPE_ERROR) SkypeSendSmsMessageW(InpPhoneNumber,InpTextMessage); if(err==ERROR_NO_ERRORS) msg=StringFormat("Sent SMS to %s, %s",InpPhoneNumber,InpTextMessage); else msg=StringFormat("Error sending SMS to %s, error: %s",InpPhoneNumber,EnumToString(err)); Print(msg);
3. Description of the return values
Both functions return an integer value which can be analyzed, if necessary.
|constant name
|value
|description
|ERROR_UNKNOWN
|-1
|Unknown error
|ERROR_NO_ERRORS
|0
|Successful execution
|ERROR_ATTACH
|1
|Failed to connect to Skype
|ERROR_AUTHORIZED
|2
|There is no specified user in the contact list
|ERROR_STATUS
|3
|Invalid user status
|ERROR_TIMEOUTS
|4
|Timed out
|ERROR_RUNNING
|5
|Skype is not loaded to memory
|ERROR_SENDING
|6
|Sending error
|ERROR_VALUE
|7
|Transferred parameters error
|ERROR_ACCESS
|8
|Access to Skype is denied
|ERROR_SKYPE4COM
|9
|for x86: Skype4COM.dll is not registered
for x64: COM-object creation error
4. The first launch
At first connection MetaTrader 5 to Skype a pop up window appears which enables program management access.
After confirming access to Skype, the requesting process enters to the list stored in the program settings: Tools -> Options -> Advanced -> Manage other programs' access to Skype.
5. Runtime errors
By unknown reasons, the work with the library compiled for MetaTrader 5 x64 ends with "Stack overflow" error. If it is connected with Skype4COM, then you have to wait for the new messages where this error will be corrected.
The attachment has an archive with library source code (a project for Microsoft Visual C++ 2010) and test script to check its performance.
