Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days. - page 2

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Konstantinos Papamarkou:

I have been registered as a seller last 2 years, but last 2 days it looks like i can not use Freelance service.

I can proceed deposits/withdrawals, open new signal, add product to market, send messages etc, not obvious ban reason.

I have access to Freelance session, but "Open new Job" and "Take part"  (either for public or for personal Jobs) buttons has been disappeared.

Does anyone know anything about that issue?

I have this problem too..
 
Konstantinos Papamarkou:

So if you face the same situation and we can use all other services of MQL5, then possibly it is not a ban but a bug for few developers, that we hope that it will be fixed soon.


All that I know that moderators of Freelance service are banning the users who are participating in the job with decompiullation. In this case - any other services can be used except Freelance.

Example (just an example only):

  1. One user opened the Job asking to improve the EA.
  2. Everybody can see his attachment and his EA, and we all see that this EA was hacked/decompiled, and after that - this hacked EA was proposed to the coders for improvement.
  3. Many other coders from this forum are complaining about this situation: hacked EAs/indicators should not be inside the Job, and the coders must not accept or must not agree to improve those EAs/indicators in the Job.
  4. Moderators of Freelance section (located in the service desk) are deleting the job, and all the coders (who agreed to improved hacked stolen EA/indicators) are going to be banned from Freelance service.

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  • Thus, the coders (who publicly agreed to improved hacked stoken EAs/indicators) are banning from Freelance serviceonly.
  • User (who opened the Job and uploaded such a hacked stoken EA/indicator as a proposal for improvement) are banning from all MQL5 services.

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The only way for coders (who participated in the Job with decompillation) to restore Freelance service in this case - contact with the service desk.

 

Rules of Using the Freelance Service

...

13. Using the Freelance service to place and execute the Orders violating the law (decompilation, creating malware or spyware, etc.) is forbidden.
14. The Administration has the right to stop execution or remove any Order from the Freelance service without giving any reason.

Termination of Service Without Prior Notice in Case of Serious Violations of Terms of Use

...

4. Development or use of means for fraud, modifiers, hacking tools, decompilers, as well as any other third-party software to illegally modify the operation of mql5.com web site services, MetaQuotes software and programs written in MQL4 and MQL5.

 

To make it shorter:

  • If the Custormer posted the Order in Freelance with decompiled code (and everybody can see this decompiled code) so this Order will be deleted and the Customer may be banned from all MQL5 services.
  • If the Customer created Freelance Order with decompiled code (and all the people can see this hacked code), and if the coders agreed to participate in this Order (Applicants) so Customer may be banned from all the services, and Applicants may be banned from Freelance service only.

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So, if someone feels that it was Freelance ban only so please contact with the service desk.

 
Konstantinos Papamarkou:

I have been registered as a seller last 2 years, but last 2 days it looks like i can not use Freelance service.

I can proceed deposits/withdrawals, open new signal, add product to market, send messages etc, not obvious ban reason.

I have access to Freelance session, but "Open new Job" and "Take part"  (either for public or for personal Jobs) buttons has been disappeared.

Does anyone know anything about that issue?


As to Friday so I remember complaints about job with decompillation.

What is complaint?
Coders/users of the forum clicked on complaint's link to inform that the customer uploaded decompiled code which everybody can see.
All the complaints (from any services) are visible by all moderators incl forum moderators, by all the admins and so on.

What is decompillation?
Decompillation means hacking = 'criminal' (in some countries - real one/case).

So, moderators of Freelance service are doing the following:

  • freelance moderators are deleting this job, and
  • freelance moderators may ban the customer from mql5 portal and may ban Applicants from Freelance service.
Banning from mql5 portal and banning from freelance service are not same case.

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So, it is to the service desk and it is not for the public thread (in case some coder mistakenly agreed to articipate in the job with decompillation).

--------------

 

Yes, they answer to me that it is not allowed to proccess in Freelance orders with decompiled source code.

In the past, i had been banned for 7 days because of participation to a job that the customer asked for decompilation, because i didn't know that it was forbidden.

Till then, i am very carefully to customers i apply, i always ask for a source code for modifications, but i didn't know that source code should be formal written and not decompiled, i understand it right now.

They understand my situation and they will lift ban for me this time.

 

Just for information:

How can I recognize a decompiled code ? (the thread)

Reply:

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Decompiling

Dmitry Fedoseev, 2016.05.20 10:39

By the names of variables and functions. If it is not decompilation so the names of variables/functions are having some meanings, and decompiled code contains a set of letters and numbers separated by underscores.

And those are few examples (below) of decompiled code:

for (l_index_20 = 0; l_index_20 < iConst_14 - 1; l_index_20++) {

      if (iArray2[l_index_20] == iArray2[l_index_20 + 1]) {

         li_32 = iArray2[l_index_20];

         l_index_24 = l_index_20 + 1;

         li_36 = 1;

         ld_12 = l_index_20 + 1;

         while (l_index_24 < iConst_14) {

            if (iArray2[l_index_24] != li_32) break;

            li_36++;

            ld_12 += l_index_24 + 1;

            l_index_24++;

         }

         ld_4 = li_36;

         ld_12 /= ld_4;

         for (int li_28 = l_index_20; li_28 < l_index_24; li_28++) lda_44[li_28] = ld_12;

         l_index_20 = l_index_24;

      }
for (int li_0 = li_12; li_0 >= 0; li_0--) MartAxis(li_0);
   for (li_0 = li_16; li_0 >= 0; li_0--) SmoothOverMart(li_0);
   for (li_0 = li_8; li_0 >= 0; li_0--) {
      for (int l_index_4 = 0; 
      l_index_4 < iConst_14; l_index_4++) iArray1[l_index_4] = (indic_buffer2[li_0 + l_index_4]) * dConst_pipDigits;
      RankPrices(iArray1);
      indic_buffer0[li_0] = SpearmanRankCorrelation(dArray1, iConst_14);
      
      if (indic_buffer0[li_0] > 1.0) indic_buffer0[li_0] = 1.0;
      if (indic_buffer0[li_0] < -1.0) indic_buffer0[li_0] = -1.0;


How can I recognize a decompiled code ?
How can I recognize a decompiled code ?
  • 2016.09.14
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I'm a developer, so I need to recognize decompiled codes to prevent working with them, Do they have have any paticular characteristics ? Thanks...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Just for information:

How can I recognize a decompiled code ? (the thread)

Reply:



Thanks, i really appreciate your help.
 

Here is another example:

double g_ibuf_156[];
double g_ibuf_160[];
double g_ibuf_164[];
double g_ibuf_168[];
double g_ibuf_172[];
int gi_176 = 0;
int gi_180 = 0;
int gi_188 = 0;
int gi_192 = 0;
int gi_196 = 0;
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Here is another example:

Do not post decompiled code or you will be banned.
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