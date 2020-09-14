Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have been registered as a seller last 2 years, but last 2 days it looks like i can not use Freelance service.
I can proceed deposits/withdrawals, open new signal, add product to market, send messages etc, not obvious ban reason.
I have access to Freelance session, but "Open new Job" and "Take part" (either for public or for personal Jobs) buttons has been disappeared.
Does anyone know anything about that issue?
So if you face the same situation and we can use all other services of MQL5, then possibly it is not a ban but a bug for few developers, that we hope that it will be fixed soon.
All that I know that moderators of Freelance service are banning the users who are participating in the job with decompiullation. In this case - any other services can be used except Freelance.
Example (just an example only):
-------------
-------------
The only way for coders (who participated in the Job with decompillation) to restore Freelance service in this case - contact with the service desk.
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
...
13. Using the Freelance service to place and execute the Orders violating the law (decompilation, creating malware or spyware, etc.) is forbidden.
14. The Administration has the right to stop execution or remove any Order from the Freelance service without giving any reason.
Termination of Service Without Prior Notice in Case of Serious Violations of Terms of Use
...
4. Development or use of means for fraud, modifiers, hacking tools, decompilers, as well as any other third-party software to illegally modify the operation of mql5.com web site services, MetaQuotes software and programs written in MQL4 and MQL5.
To make it shorter:
-----------
So, if someone feels that it was Freelance ban only so please contact with the service desk.
I have been registered as a seller last 2 years, but last 2 days it looks like i can not use Freelance service.
I can proceed deposits/withdrawals, open new signal, add product to market, send messages etc, not obvious ban reason.
I have access to Freelance session, but "Open new Job" and "Take part" (either for public or for personal Jobs) buttons has been disappeared.
Does anyone know anything about that issue?
As to Friday so I remember complaints about job with decompillation.
What is complaint?
Coders/users of the forum clicked on complaint's link to inform that the customer uploaded decompiled code which everybody can see.
All the complaints (from any services) are visible by all moderators incl forum moderators, by all the admins and so on.
What is decompillation?
Decompillation means hacking = 'criminal' (in some countries - real one/case).
So, moderators of Freelance service are doing the following:
--------------
So, it is to the service desk and it is not for the public thread (in case some coder mistakenly agreed to articipate in the job with decompillation).
--------------
Yes, they answer to me that it is not allowed to proccess in Freelance orders with decompiled source code.
In the past, i had been banned for 7 days because of participation to a job that the customer asked for decompilation, because i didn't know that it was forbidden.
Till then, i am very carefully to customers i apply, i always ask for a source code for modifications, but i didn't know that source code should be formal written and not decompiled, i understand it right now.
They understand my situation and they will lift ban for me this time.
Just for information:
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? (the thread)
Reply:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Decompiling
Vladimir Karputov, 2016.05.20 10:22Everything that has the extension * .mql5 - it is certainly not decompilation.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Decompiling
Dmitry Fedoseev, 2016.05.20 10:39By the names of variables and functions. If it is not decompilation so the names of variables/functions are having some meanings, and decompiled code contains a set of letters and numbers separated by underscores.
And those are few examples (below) of decompiled code:
Just for information:
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? (the thread)
Reply:
Thanks, i really appreciate your help.
Here is another example:
Here is another example: