Fractal Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
30335
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Following a modelisation of the price variation by Fractional Brownian Motion, this indicator increases the width the Bollinger Bands in order to avoid (or minimize) false signals (of entry or exit). For a more complete explanation, please see my blog: http://fractalfinance.blogspot.com/2009/05/from-bollinger-to-fractal-bands.html

Here is what this indicator looks like for a speed of the FRASMA (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8866) set to 30. The red indicator is the Fractal Bands, and the blue is the Bollinger Bands (with a speed set to 30 as well), below is the Fractal Graph dimension (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8844):

