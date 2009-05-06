Following a modelisation of the price variation by Fractional Brownian Motion, this indicator increases the width the Bollinger Bands in order to avoid (or minimize) false signals (of entry or exit). For a more complete explanation, please see my blog: http://fractalfinance.blogspot.com/2009/05/from-bollinger-to-fractal-bands.html

Here is what this indicator looks like for a speed of the FRASMA (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8866) set to 30. The red indicator is the Fractal Bands, and the blue is the Bollinger Bands (with a speed set to 30 as well), below is the Fractal Graph dimension (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8844):