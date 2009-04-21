Join our fan page
Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator (FGDI) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 44635
This a rework of a script by iliko called Fractal dimension and that can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7758
In there, I corrected two minor errors, and added a calculation and representation of the standard deviation of the estimation of the box-counting dimension. The two minor errors were the following:
- At line 199:
Instead of : for( iteration=0; iteration < g_period_minus_1; iteration++ )
It should be : for( iteration=0; iteration <= g_period_minus_1; iteration++ )
- At line 213:
Instead of : fdi=1.0 +(MathLog( length)+ LOG_2 )/MathLog( 2 * e_period );
It should be : fdi=1.0 +(MathLog( length)+ LOG_2 )/MathLog( 2 * g_period_minus_1);
For further details, see my blog: http://fractalfinance.blogspot.com/
Here is what it looks like on a daily chart for EUR/USD, the lower window represents the original fractal dimension by iliko, and the moving average is the FRASMA I published earlier:
This is stochasticzation of Chaikin's Volatility
