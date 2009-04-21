CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator (FGDI) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

FGDI.mq4 (19.34 KB)
This a rework of a script by iliko called Fractal dimension and that can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7758

In there, I corrected two minor errors, and added a calculation and representation of the standard deviation of the estimation of the box-counting dimension. The two minor errors were the following:

- At line 199:
Instead of : for( iteration=0; iteration < g_period_minus_1; iteration++ )
It should be : for( iteration=0; iteration <= g_period_minus_1; iteration++ )

- At line 213:
Instead of : fdi=1.0 +(MathLog( length)+ LOG_2 )/MathLog( 2 * e_period );
It should be : fdi=1.0 +(MathLog( length)+ LOG_2 )/MathLog( 2 * g_period_minus_1);


For further details, see my blog: http://fractalfinance.blogspot.com/

Here is what it looks like on a daily chart for EUR/USD, the lower window represents the original fractal dimension by iliko, and the moving average is the FRASMA I published earlier:



