This a rework of a script by iliko called Fractal dimension and that can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7758

In there, I corrected two minor errors, and added a calculation and representation of the standard deviation of the estimation of the box-counting dimension. The two minor errors were the following:



- At line 199:

Instead of : for( iteration=0; iteration < g_period_minus_1; iteration++ )

It should be : for( iteration=0; iteration <= g_period_minus_1; iteration++ )



- At line 213:

Instead of : fdi=1.0 +(MathLog( length)+ LOG_2 )/MathLog( 2 * e_period );

It should be : fdi=1.0 +(MathLog( length)+ LOG_2 )/MathLog( 2 * g_period_minus_1);



For further details, see my blog: http://fractalfinance.blogspot.com/

