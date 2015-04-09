Non-dynamic trading.

Is it possible to trade without indicators? Without calling indicator handles in EAs? What is the basis for trading without indicators?

Price and time.
 
Not that it is possible. This type of trading has a higher percentage, which is fantastically high!
 
tol64:
On price and time.
On the change in price over a certain period of time? The rate of change? Are volumes in this approach an indicator or not?
 
The important point is to recognise momentum and correction. You should not focus too much on time. A correction in an impulse is faster than an impulse, while the correction itself lasts several times longer than an impulse.
 
These are indicators ))
 
Speculator_:
The important thing is to recognise the momentum and the correction. You should not focus too much on time. A correction within an impulse is faster than an impulse, while the correction lasts several times longer than the impulse.
So, this turns out to be scalper trading? As far as I understand, an impulse can be detected only by analyzing incoming ticks. But often ticks come in packs. What to do?
 
TheXpert:
These are indicators ))

Is time an indicator of price? Or is price an indicator of time?
 
Yes, why not. You can't do without indicators altogether. You will have to measure something anyway. Either through handles or by calculating them directly in the code of the Expert Advisor.

For example, it will determine when price is in a narrow range and frequency of impulse reversals. And also determine how many of such moves are sufficient to decide to start trading in this range.

Nothing but indicators. ))

Yes, you can't do without them. ))

 
Yes, the range is Moving Average again with its averaging. Although, my imagination paints such a picture:

Range breakdown

 
The impulse is a trend, so we obtain the trading based on the trend, i.e., the manual trading. Scalping is 2-3 pips with a huge lot. The important thing about scalping is to gain more than 100% before you lose your deposit. The important thing about scalping is to have time to get to 100% before you lose your deposit.
