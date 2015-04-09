Non-dynamic trading.
Is it possible to trade without indicators? Without calling indicator handles in EAs? What to rely on when trading without indicators?
On price and time.
On the change in price over a certain period of time? The rate of change? And are volumes in this approach an indicator or not?
The important thing is to recognise the momentum and the correction. You should not focus too much on time. A correction within an impulse is faster than an impulse, while the correction lasts several times longer than the impulse.
These are indicators ))
Yes, why not. You can't do without indicators altogether. You will have to measure something anyway. Either through handles or by calculating them directly in the code of the Expert Advisor.
For example, it will determine when price is in a narrow range and frequency of impulse reversals. And also determine how many of such moves are sufficient to decide to start trading in this range.
Yes, you can't do without them. ))
Yes, the range is Moving Average again with its averaging. Although, my imagination paints such a picture:
So it turns out to be scalper trading? The momentum, as I understand it, can only be determined by analysing incoming ticks. But often the ticks come in packs. What should we do?
Briefly, what has been agreed upon:
barabashkakvn
Tapochun
artmedia70