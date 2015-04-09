Non-dynamic trading. - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not "stolen" anymore.
Why didn't my golden words include your list !
Why didn't my golden words include your list !
Because: 1)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trackless trading.
Petros, 2014.11.10 18:41
You stole my ideas. :(
You could get a nobel prize for that. :)
и 2)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing.
Tankless trading.
Petros, 2014.11.13 18:46
barabashkakvn
You "stole" my ideas, interpreted my clouds and rain.
And about the indicator I will say: Not only is it not possible to trade without indicators, it is impossible to live without them !
P.S. I do not have a Russian education, and that's why I authorise you to make an adjustment.
Because: 1)
You stole my ideas. :(
You could get a Nobel Prize for that. :)
и 2)
If you lived in Moscow, I sent you to Garik Martirosyan and he explained everything to you.
And there is one question: what happened to you. We are still children of the USSR.
If you lived in Moscow, I sent you to Garik Martirosyan and he explained everything to you.
And one question arises: what happened to you. We are still children of the USSR.
Here is my beau monde:
21st century!
Generally. But you can also go to forex. )
Here's my beaucoup:
I consider you the quick help of this forum (seriously).
And have you really lost your sense of humour ?
And what does bohemian mean, I don't know.
I consider you to be the quick help of this forum (seriously).
And have you lost your sense of humour ?
The 1st one doesn't open, but on the 2nd one, where the choir sings, the song is called "Black Cat", I played the accordion at school, I even remember the notes:
E-flat, Sol, do~, E-flat, Sol, do~, B-flat, Sol do~...
A bar on a chart is a summary of: the price of an instrument, the rate of change of the price. The tick chart and volumes are primary. The other constructions are secondary. I think that analyzing the speed of change of volumes... Although, if to analyse it, it means to carry out mathematical transformations, and it is already a technical indicator.