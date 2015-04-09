Non-dynamic trading. - page 20

barabashkakvn:
Not "stolen" anymore.

Why didn't my golden words include your list !

 
Petros:

Why didn't my golden words include your list !

Because: 1)

и 2)

If you lived in Moscow, I sent you to Garik Martirosyan and he explained everything to you.

And there is one question: what happened to you. We are still children of the USSR.

 
Here is my beau monde:12 34

 

21st century!

 
tol64:
Generally. But you can also go to forex. )
Is that a hint towards Renko?
 
barabashkakvn:

Here's my beaucoup:

And what is meant by boomond, I don't know.

I consider you the quick help of this forum (seriously).

And have you really lost your sense of humour ?

 
barabashkakvn:


The 1st one doesn't open, but on the 2nd one, where the choir sings, the song is called "Black Cat", I played the accordion at school, I even remember the notes:

E-flat, Sol, do~, E-flat, Sol, do~, B-flat, Sol do~...

 

A bar on a chart is a summary of: the price of an instrument, the rate of change of the price. The tick chart and volumes are primary. The other constructions are secondary. I think that analyzing the speed of change of volumes... Although, if to analyse it, it means to carry out mathematical transformations, and it is already a technical indicator.

