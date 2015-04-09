Non-dynamic trading. - page 14
barabashkakvn:I am specifically interested in: "Is indicatorless trading possible?"
Speculator_:
...Assuming that price is an indicator, then what is the indicator itself?
In this case, a derivative of a price.
An indicator is an indication that something has changed in the object being observed.
People haven't figured out where indicator trading starts and indicatorless trading ends.
You're the one who hasn't figured out what an indicator is. )))
Think better about what the price itself is an indicator of. ;)
I suggest that the concept of an indicator can be derived from here.
I suggest that the concept of an indicator is derived from here.
In this concept, the author of the thread got an answer in the first post. Then the topic shifted to a discussion of the true concept: "What is an indicator?". ))
1. So am I. It's been a long time coming from you, unfortunately.
2. Just learning.
3. I thought you were interested in flooding. This thread has long been a discussion of what an indicator is and whether trading without indicators is possible. Yes, and may I hear your point of view on this subject? Let's get the discussion back on track.
I think this thread has already become a discussion of what an indicator is and whether trading without indicators is possible. Yes, and may I hear your point of view on this subject? Let's get the discussion back on track.
So far the only questions from you (apart from the beginning of the thread) are. You are not from the tax office by any chance, are you? :). And what do you mean "... my point of view..."? I'm not a teacher, I'm not teaching in this thread - in this thread I'm looking for an answer, which is set by the title of the thread.
I guess so, if you exclude investing in pams
then the next question is whether it is possible to analyse without trading?
Investing is investing, not trading. Investing must essentially be profitable, if not 100%, then at least 90%. And we are the only ones who have a higher risk when investing than when trading yourself.
It is possible to analyse.