Did you eat the bun you made for me? ;)
You and the Rest seem to have made up a bit for yourselves. You (to All) call a tree a pole and prove that it is a pole. The question has been clearly asked. No turn it upside down and downside up.
Where are you going with this? Prove better that the car is not an indicator. ))
A tree is also an indicator as it has different states.
A pole is an indicator too. Try not to drive around it. ;)
A tick is the instantaneous value (analogous to the instantaneous speed of a car) of an asset.A bar is a representation of the value of an asset in the time range of a bar and a bar is not yet a mathematical transformation of price - it is simply a rendering of the price path in the time frame of a bar.
Right?
An indicator without price is meaningless.
Why simplify things so much?
An indicator is a mathematical filter. And you can apply it in any way you like and to anyone you like.
For example, you can apply it to a group of traders - identify the fastest trader or the slowest one, you can apply the filter to the time scale, you can apply it to equity or balance curve slope, you can apply it to another indicator or a group of indicators...
I trade the price... If you apply an indicator which does not include a price value for price trading. What is its usefulness?
barabashkakvn 1. What do you want to hear here? Is it possible to trade without indicators? 2. I think you know the answer to this question. 3. What exactly are you interested in?
Look at the analysis of Signals. Half the parameters there are unrelated to price. Aren't they of any use?