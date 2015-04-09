Non-dynamic trading. - page 18
The processing of publicly available information is an indicator, everything else is 'indicatorless', property meters, gauges, etc.
Probably should analyse such data from the Quotation Window:
Not just the ticked items, but all these items.
You've got it! An indicator of the price of paper, there is time and price.
It's also interesting to reflect on the theme, "What is time? ))
Time as it relates to forex?
Time is an illusion! You can't believe in the reality of time
for example someone will say "yesterday..." and where is yesterday? it doesn't exist! and neither does tomorrow, there is only now
it's the same with price - it doesn't exist...
________________________________________________
Time is a form of physical and mental processes, a condition of the possibility of change. One of the basic concepts of philosophy and physics, a conventional comparative measure of the motion of matter, and one of the coordinates of space-time along which the world lines of physical bodies extend. ...
_________________________________________________Already people have pondered. Anything to add?