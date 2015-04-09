Non-dynamic trading. - page 23

Tapochun:
I wasn't arguing. I asked the question: why? What's the point? It wouldn't be trading, it would be gambling.

Isn't it a gamble with the indicators? ))

 
barabashkakvn:

I will summarise the intermediate results:

  • Atechnical indicator - there is a definition
  • Indicator in general - no clear definition
  • Price - not clear
  • Time - unclear
Trading without indicators (i.e. without handles and with a naked chart with only bars) is in principle possible, but the calculations are limited to the simplest arithmetic operations - comparison of two adjacent values: either prices of two adjacent bars or prices at two different instants of time.

You are wrong.

Example - my Expert Advisor runs on a "naked chart", not a single handle is used. This is - what kind of trade am I doing ?

 
tol64:

A deaf person will be guided by indicators of a different kind. Sound, for example, can also be an indicator. Sound indicators have not yet been eliminated.

A blind person, on the other hand, will touch objects. Without looking you can determine whether an object is hot or cold. They are also some kind of indicators. ))

They are not indicators - they are reactions to one's own actions.

 

Deaf, blind, dumb... Let's not exaggerate. Let's agree that in non-syndicated trading, the chart looks like this:

net schedule

 
Laryx:

You're wrong.

Here's an example - my EA runs on a "naked chart", not a single handler is used. This is - what kind of trade do I have ?

What does it mean to run? It opens a position at random?
 
barabashkakvn:

This is what the chart looks like when my EA is running. There is also an Expert Advisor icon in the upper right corner.


What does it mean when it is running? It opens a position at random?
No, of course it does not. I'm just clarifying what barabashkakvn means by "indicatorless trading":
 
DC2008:

These are not indicators - they are reactions to their own actions.

The reaction will be after the brain has done the analysis. Therefore they are indicators. ))
 
barabashkakvn:

no coloured bars! ))))))
 
barabashkakvn:

Why are you imposing your opinion on everyone? Your opinion is one in a thousand. Prove only your own personal view. No one has appointed you as the final authority.

 
transcendreamer:
You can't have coloured bars! ))))))
And you can't have different prices either. There must always be a straight line. Zero. ))
