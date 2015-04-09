Non-dynamic trading. - page 2
The perfect place for a scalp. The robot opens immediately at the beginning of the opening of a new day position and closes it at +1 pips.
Is it possible to trade without indicators? Without calling handles of indicators in Expert Advisors? What to rely on when trading without indicators?
Why not? You can embed the indicator code in an Expert Advisor)
But seriously, trend lines and price levels are not indicators. They are not lagging they are visible to most traders. So we rely on the price.
I don't think people understand what an "indicator" is.
An indicator is simply an indication of some sign of a market situation. Trading is always guided by some indication, so it always uses indicators.
Just because an indicator is not called on a chart does not mean it is not used.
So is non-secondary trading scalping after all? If so, that's a pity. Although there may be variants using the market depth - but it is more applicable to the stock market.
Wave analysis! I haven't met a wave-trading robot that's better than me. Although I trade on three. I do not use any indicators, only a price chart.
Trading without stops? If you don't guess the direction once, the whole scalp is gone.
