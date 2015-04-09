Non-dynamic trading. - page 2

The perfect place for a scalp. The robot opens immediately at the beginning of the opening of a new day position and closes it at +1 pips.

 
So non-dynamic trading is scalping after all? If so, it is a pity. Although, there may be some variants using the market depth, but it is more applicable to the stock market.
barabashkakvn:
Is it possible to trade without indicators? Without calling handles of indicators in Expert Advisors? What to rely on when trading without indicators?

Why not? You can embed the indicator code in an Expert Advisor)

But seriously, trend lines and price levels are not indicators. They are not lagging they are visible to most traders. So we rely on the price.

Trading without stops? If you fail to guess the direction once, the entire scalp is lost.
 

I don't think people understand what an "indicator" is.

An indicator is simply an indication of some sign of a market situation. Trading is always guided by some indication, so it always uses indicators.

Just because an indicator is not called on a chart does not mean it is not used.

 
Tapochun:

But seriously, trend lines and price levels are not indicators. They are not lagging they are visible to most traders. So we rely on the price.

Why should we do that? Trend lines and price levels are both indicators.
 
barabashkakvn:
So is non-secondary trading scalping after all? If so, that's a pity. Although there may be variants using the market depth - but it is more applicable to the stock market.
The wave analysis! I have not met any robot that uses wave trading better than I do. Although I trade with three stars. I do not use indicators, only price chart.
 
Speculator_:
Wave analysis! I haven't met a wave-trading robot that's better than me. Although I trade on three. I do not use any indicators, only a price chart.
So who draws the waves? This is the indicator. A wave indicator. No wonder. Clearly formalise the rules by which you build your waves - and there will be an indicator.
 
Tapochun:
Trading without stops? If you don't guess the direction once, the whole scalp is gone.
I'm not saying that this kind of trading will work in every market. You have to pick the market. And stops will wipe out the deposit.
 
Laryx:

I don't think people understand what an "indicator" is.

An indicator is simply an indication of some sign of a market situation. Trading is always guided by some indication, so it always uses indicators.

Just because an indicator is not called on a chart does not mean it is not used.

Let's rephrase the question - nonindicator trading - trading without using Moving Average. Is it possible to trade without moving averages?
