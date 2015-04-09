Non-dynamic trading. - page 28

barabashkakvn:

By "chartless" I mean trading on a clean chart. Now the outline of this trading technique in my understanding looks like this:

  1. This is a purely manual trade.
  2. The direction of the transaction is not taken from the ceiling, but the brain is trying to interpret the graphical information (what exactly happens in the brain remains a mystery, but the result is the answer - BUY or SELL)

I propose to call this trade more correctly - GOLOGRAPHIC trading, ie trading on a naked chart --- very modern, and very confusing, as the trade itself!

VNIK:

the option of trading naked in front of the terminal
 
transcendreamer:
transcendreamer:
No, this option does not work - here, trading is ABSOLUTELY clear and there are no secrets!

But trading on a naked chart is a phenomenon - a mystery of nature!!!

 
VNIK:


But trading on a naked chart is a phenomenon - a natural mystery!!!

But trading on a naked chart gives you a broader perception. It doesn't constrain your perception to narrow boundaries.
 
Speculator_:
Yes, I agree with you: it is just as broad as flipping a coin. You can also broaden the perception - change orders as you trade when the same side of the coin is flipped. A VERY broad perception!
 
DC2008:

And anyway, where does this arrogance come from: that "tankless" trading is a marketing ploy for plankton? What are you, a shark? You should be more modest...

Nah. A humble behemoth.
 
transcendreamer:
Nope... no good. You should get a secretary to do it for you. That way it will be more pleasing to the eye ;)

And that ... cat - sausage!

 
VNIK:
I have not met a more accurate indicator than, for example, the Wolf wave. How is any technical indicator any better than the Wolf wave?
 
Speculator_:
There are many worthy indicators. The main thing is to know how to use them correctly.

Example: https://charts.mql5.com/6/129/eurjpy-mn1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-19355.png.

