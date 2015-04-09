Non-dynamic trading. - page 28
By "chartless" I mean trading on a clean chart. Now the outline of this trading technique in my understanding looks like this:
I propose to call this trade more correctly - GOLOGRAPHIC trading, ie trading on a naked chart --- very modern, and very confusing, as the trade itself!
Who has other options?
the option of trading naked in front of the terminal
No, this option does not work - here, trading is ABSOLUTELY clear and there are no secrets!
But trading on a naked chart is a phenomenon - a mystery of nature!!!
Trading on a naked chart, on the other hand, gives a broader perception. It doesn't confine your perception to narrow boundaries.
And anyway, where does this arrogance come from: that "tankless" trading is a marketing ploy for plankton? What are you, a shark? You should be more modest...
Nope... no good. You should get a secretary to do it for you. That way it will be more pleasing to the eye ;)
And that ... cat - sausage!
Yes, I agree with you: it gives exactly the same broad perception as flipping a coin. You can also broaden the perception by changing orders on the same side of a coin flip as you trade. A VERY broad perception!
I have never met a more accurate indicator than, for example, the Wolf wave. How is any technical indicator any better than a Wolf wave?
There are many worthy indicators. The main thing is to know how to use them correctly.
Example: https://charts.mql5.com/6/129/eurjpy-mn1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-19355.png.