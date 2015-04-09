Non-dynamic trading. - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That is - use Elliott indicators, scalper indicators, trend indicators, speculative indicators... Plus martin... Why protect the deposit, if the martin is obliged to drain it?
I clearly said no indicators are used. Eliot and martin are not gods. And martin is nothing to be afraid of. I don't have classic martin applied.
You have to be dumb to increase your trading volume every time and lose everything. If you have a grenade, you have to use it competently, or it will explode, like a classical martin.
Assume ab momentum has too deep a correction perhaps price will go up.
The Expert Advisor (the program in MQL4/5) cannot be taught to human perception of a picture. The program operates with mathematical categories: "addition", "subtraction", "division", "multiplication" and various probability calculations derived from them.
If you mean Expert Advisors, then indicatorless trading is EXACTLY IMPOSSIBLE. Because any use of the price inside the EA is already a calculation of an indicator.
My Expert Advisor, for example, works on a "pure price chart" - not a single indicator. But at the same time inside it there are more than thirty classes of pattern detectors, plus a support-resistance level detector, plus a trend line detector.
Is it indicator or nonindicator trading?
I clearly said no indicators are used.
Are you getting prices? Do you manipulate them? Well, that's calculating the value of the indicators.
I assume ab momentum has too deep a correction perhaps price will go up.
Why should that be? Both trend lines and price levels are indicators.
Let's take the term indicator from Wikipedia:
Indicator is a device, device, information system, substance, object that displays changes in any parameter of a controlled process or object state in a form most convenient for direct human perception visually, acoustically, haptically or in other easily interpretable way.
Here, if you clearly formalise how you build the waves, that will be the indicator.
I propose to proceed on the basis of two options: A) With indicators and B) Without indicators
Accept it as it is. The earth is round, the grass is green, the snow is white.
P.S. You can put lines, figures, numbers and inscriptions on both variants A and B.
Do you receive prices? Do you manipulate them? Well, that is the calculation of indicator values.
Maybe we have a different understanding of the word indicator. I mean that I do not use ready-made or well-known indicators.
I assure you that you cannot write a profitable Expert Advisor without at least 5 indicators!
I propose to proceed on the basis of two options: A) With indicators and B) Without indicators
Accept it as it is. The earth is round, the grass is green, the snow is white.
P.S. You can put lines, figures, numbers and inscriptions on both variants A and B.
There are as many as four indicators on Chart B. )