is it possible to trade without trading?
Trading without trading, you can't. In this case, you can only look at the beautiful balance number.
You can trade without indicators, but you cannot trade without analysis.
Is it possible to trade without indicators? Without calling indicator handles in EAs? What is the basis for trading without indicators?
Briefly, what has been agreed upon:
barabashkakvn
Tapochun
In the end it turned out that you meant the pre-analyzed data of this instrument, which gives you an idea about it and is the very indicator you are referring to. Otherwise, how would you know about the specifics of the price movement of this instrument, and how would you make a decision about limiting your trading techniques, if you didn't have this instrument's data? ))
That's what I'm talking about. There is no such thing as a non-syndicator trade. This concept was invented by someone, either as a marketing ploy, or as a psychological carrot after a trading failure (or based on personal tests) using indicators in the classic sense of most. ))
That's right.
But I do not understand the sacred meaning of avoiding the indicators. On the contrary - it is very convenient to have an indicator, so that you don't have to think yourself whether the event occurred or not. The Expert Advisor can use a class that calculates the value of the indicator without using the indicator itself. But it will still be "indicator trading".
I agree. When I said I don't use any indicators, I meant external or standard indicators.
If you divide the robot in parts, you will get more than 20 small Expert Advisors and indicators.
It's obvious that you cannot trade without indicators.
I guess so, if you exclude investing in pams.
then the next question - is it possible to analyse without trading?
On the front page you put such extracts on the front page:
You stole my ideas. :(
You could get a Nobel Prize for that. :)
There are at least two states:
Quite an indicator. ))
Trigger :))) Although ... since there are two trigger states, there is still a choice according to the states. There is an indication and there is a reaction to it...
Entered the market when "rain ends", opened the umbrella and the rain passed... It's a mess again. Closed the umbrella and the rain came down. Saw ...
Some kind of mania. It must be so important to think, by all means, that no indicators are used, even if they are not. )))
It's more of a marketing move where the customer is attracted, by something new, which is not necessarily, very often, true.
Here's another example.
Outside look a dog is sleeping. There are 2 options to pass .
1 You from a distance start examining it. The dog is big or small, asleep or not, if it is asleep it will wake up or not, the breed is calm, smart, or dumb and aggressive, etc.
And you start to determine whether the dog will attack or not. Suppose you determine that the dog won't attack, but you're wrong. What do you do then. (You guess wrong and lose your deposit).
2 You collect protective equipment such as a stick, stone, knife, gun, etc. And it doesn't matter if the dog will attack or not. You will calmly, according to the situation.
apply one of the defences.
I prefer the second method because it is impossible to predict whether the price will go up or down.
