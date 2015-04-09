Non-dynamic trading. - page 15
if any computational operation is considered equivalent to an indicator, there are no such systems
if, for example, passing parameter values without calculations into a function is acceptable as an exception, then a pipser can be made
Investing is investing, not trading. Investing must be at least 90% if not 100% profitable. And we are the only ones who have more risk in investing than in trading yourself.
It is possible to analyse.
You're the one who hasn't figured out what an indicator is. )))
Think better about what the price itself is an indicator of. ;)
What makes Forex attractive is trading on credit and a huge interest rate of return on invested money. You cannot invest on credit and the profit percentage is small.
Right! They've already scattered to give you credit for trading. The only thing they do is to reduce the risk, by means of leverage, by splitting the capital. You may use them only for accounts with draconian conditions where you are more or less guaranteed to get a loss.
You can make money on forex, but not for everyone and you need to know how.
At the last championship my multi-currency Expert Advisor did not use a single indicator - i.e. it is indicatorless. It is in the market all the time and does not even analyse the price.
I was completely satisfied with the result.
So the result is 100% by chance? Doesn't analyse anything at all? All trades were opened at random?
At the start, it is a guesswork, and then the result of the trade is analysed and corrections are made.
An indicator can also be a transaction history or the current properties (state) of a position.
An indicator is something that can be analysed.
