Non-dynamic trading. - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There are as many as four indicators on Chart B. )
OHLC?
I propose to proceed on the basis of two options: A) With indicators and B) Without indicators
Accept it as it is. The earth is round, the grass is green, the snow is white.
P.S. Both variants A and B can be marked with lines, figures, numbers and inscriptions.
Isn't drawing dashes, figures, numbers and inscriptions an indication? And if dashes can be drawn automatically, then there is an algorithm...
In short, what's the argument about?)
A clear question A and B are formulated. It would be reasonable to find an answer to it. There is no point in arguing about which banana is small and which is big. You won't get an answer and you'll waste your time.
There are eight indicators on chart A and four indicators on chart B. Everything is clear. )))
There is no indicator in the classical sense of technical analysis in Figure B:
There are eight indicators in chart A and four in chart B. Everything is clear. )))
B) OHLC This is four fixed price positions over time t. It does not count, divide or sum.
A) MACD, Moving Average, Volumes have adjustable parameters. With different settings you will get different data.
But OHLC is not adjustable, it's not changing.(constant). The constant cannot be considered as an indicator, because it is used to get the function, i.e. indicator.
...
But OHLC is not adjustable, no change.(constant). The constant cannot be considered as an indicator as it is used to obtain a function, i.e. an indicator.
But it is subject to comparison. Both among themselves and with previous values. This is the minimum, which is enough to call it an indicator.
I don't even know a single object in the world that cannot be used as an indicator. ;)
And what is a timeframe if not a setting?
Time. A year, a month, a hundred years. The speed of the constants. After all, you can't understand a constant on the same timeframe.