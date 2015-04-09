Non-dynamic trading. - page 19
...Already people have reflected. Anything to add?
I would put it this way:
Time is an eternity, the duration of each moment infinitesimally small.
Suggestion.
Time and price - refer to the simplest indicator, as these parameters are not calculated by a machine. And conditionally call it indicator-free.
But everything that is calculated based on the time and price is a complex indicator. And we should conditionally call it as an indicator.
And we exclude robots and Expert Advisors. Because they consist of simple and complex indicators.
I would put it this way:
Or time is the killer of all life in the universe.
Let's move away from the subject of the resource, please.
barabashkakvn
P.S. I do not have a Russian education, and therefore allow me to make a correction.
Your opinion. Should this chart be considered an indicator or not?
Your opinion. Should this chart be considered as an indicator or not?
Your opinion. Does this chart count as an indicator or not?
If you did Buy and tp withyour eyes "closed", then it is a nonindicator trade.And if there were some benchmarks to open an order and determine the distance to puttp, then you used some indicators