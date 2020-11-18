I am a beginner

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Hi there,

I am a beginner, and so far I don't understand what to do. From the adv info it seems easy and I wont need to learn or buy before i start trading and making my first 5900.

Please tell me what I have missed in your advert?

 
dahowen:

Hi there,

I am a beginner, and so far I don't understand what to do. From the adv info it seems easy and I wont need to learn or buy before i start trading and making my first 5900.

Please tell me what I have missed in your advert?

Hello!
First you need to decide what you want to achieve.

 
Yury Kirillov:

Hello!
First you need to decide what you want to achieve.

i want to learn how to trade 
 
Cillecia24:
i want to learn how to trade 

Open a demo account and test your abilities and intuition about the market.

Sergey will post a plethora of useful articles for you to read and educate yourself in forex.

 

Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads - 

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1. User Memo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26

Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.12 08:23

MQL5.COMMUNITY PAYMENT SYSTEM

Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system:

  • Market — A store of applications written in MQL4 and MQL5 languages.
  • Signals — Selling trade signals at a subscription fee with monitoring trade results.
  • Virtual Hosting — A native solution for twenty 24/7 failure-free operation of your MetaTrader trading terminals.
  • Freelance — A meeting point for traders and MQL4/MQL5 developers.
  • MQL5 Cloud Network — Buying and selling free computational power of Strategy Tester agents to organize distributed computing.

The most popular payment systems WebMoney and PayPal are integrated for deposit and withdrawal. U.S. dollars are used as the currency unit. Eventually we implemented other ways of depositing to MQL5.community account: these are common plastic cards (CommerceGate), handy and rapid system not requiring additional confirmation (Neteller), and a solution oriented towards users from China (Netbanx).

New Members introduction-the threadwhere you can introduce yourself

============

2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal

3. Summaries

3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
    MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
    MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

3.7. Ichimoku

3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming

============

4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! 

============

5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 

============

6. How to add the broker to MT5:

6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account

============

7. Signals

============

8. Market

============

9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5

9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530 

9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892

9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979 

9.4. Monitor VPS 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677 

9.5. Synchronize - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

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10. Brokers

10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904

10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742

============

11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036  

============

12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200 

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13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum

13.1. Thread with the discussion

13.2. Forum rules

============

14. The thread about threadswhat's going around the forum everywhere  
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)

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15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread

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16. How to subscribe to topic or  invite a person into the topic - the thread

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17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.

============

18. Club of telepathsthe post in eng forum and the thread in rus thread. 

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19. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader(how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340 

============

20. Automatic translation feature
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348

MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
 
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide  
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android


 
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

hei can u plz help I want 2 install mt5 demo

 
0638433819:

hei can u plz help I want 2 install mt5 demo

You can have many demo accounts using one MT5 instance:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
 

So, you can look at my MT5 and how many accounts I am having using one MT5 (one for Crude Oil, the next one for stock market, next is for Bitcoin ... because the symbols to trade are related to the brokers so that is why I am keeping many accounts) - 


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