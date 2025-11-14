Forecast and levels for EURO - page 8
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.20 11:48
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Minimum Bid Rate and range price movement
2017-07-20 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Minimum Bid Rate news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.20 15:42
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Dollar Index and Bitcoin/USD: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
2017-07-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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BTC/USD M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
Very good rally on the EURUSD, it may try to reach the 1.1700 level, but a better resistance could be the 55 month EMA around the 1.1758 level, zone that the pair has not visited since January 2015.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.22 11:47
EUR/USD - bullish breakout; 1.1682 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish breakout by 1.1682 resistance level to be crossing to above for the bullish breakout trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.22 11:52
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for EUR/USD (based on the article)
EUR/USD - "According to the newswires, investors latched on to a comment in the post-meeting presser with ECB President Mario Draghi where he said the QE program would be reviewed in autumn. When asked if that meant the September policy meeting, he snapped that if it did, he would have said so. Did the markets pick through a sea of dovish rhetoric to fish out the one pseudo-supportive remark on offer to justify an explosive Euro rally? Perhaps, but that explanation seems fanciful, particularly since revisiting the size of asset purchases has been largely expected in September along with a forecast update."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 08:35
EUR/USD Intra-day - bullish ranging with narrow s/r levels; 1.1684 is the key (based on the article)
EUR/USD H4 price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging with narrow support/resistance levels with symmetric triangle pattern to be testing for the secondary correction to be started or for the bullish trend to be resumed. The key support level for the correction is 1.1625, and the bullish trend will be continuing if the price breaks 1.1684 resistance level.
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EUR/USD Forecast and Daily Updates
fxpipsuk, 2017.07.25 10:19
From a specialised viewpoint, the combine appears to have entered a solidification stage at the best end of a fleeting climbing pattern channel arrangement on every day outline. With here and now specialised markers as yet indicating somewhat close term overbought conditions, and in front of the key occasion chance - FOMC choice, the combine's close term bullish direction will probably take an interruption close to the said leap, right now close to the 1.1700 handle. On the other side, a definitive draw back beneath 1.1625 level, prompting a consequent dip under the 1.1600 handle, could broaden the restorative slide towards an imperative resistance turned help close mid-1.1500s.
CB Consumer Confidence
Consumer Confidence rised to 121.1 from 117.3 which is good for USD, and that is why EUR/USD price M5 timeframe was bounced from 1.1712 resistance level to below for 1.1651/1.1645 to be testing. For now, the price is on ranging within narrow s/r levels waiting for the direction.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.27 09:27
EUR/USD - breakout with possible long term bullish reversal; 1.1777 is the key (based on the article)
Monthly price is on bear market rally located near and below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price is testing 1.1777 resistance level to above for the bullish reversal to be started with the secondary ranging way.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.27 14:54
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Durable Goods Orders
2017-07-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = hange in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From abcnews article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events