Forex Market Profile
MarketProfile - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Are you using this indicator for MT4?
MarketProfile - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Hi Sergey,
No, it's my proprietary indicator.
Hi Sergey,
No, it's my proprietary indicator.
Hi Sergey,
No, it's my proprietary indicator.
It is free forum ... so ... please - use indicator from CodeBase.
Kevin 'Huddy' Hudson - The Basics of Market Profile
Kevin “Huddy” Hudson is a full-time trader and coach to fellow traders specializing in the S&P E-mini futures contract. He has spent many years perfecting his entry and exit techniques using channels and trend lines along with critical Market Profile levels to find and trade both minor and major support areas. He has made a living trading the markets for more than a decade. As the founder of Channel-Trading.com, Huddy loves to pass along his thoughts about the market and trade ideas to subscribers and students. Nothing makes him happier than seeing a student actually “get it”.
In this webinar we will cover the basics of market profile
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MT5 CodeBase :
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External articles :
- Market profile in wikipedia
- Market Profiles/Meta-Profiles Develop Market Structure, CISCO Futures
- Technical Analysis : Market Profile, CME Group
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- en.wikipedia.org
Introduction to Market Profile
It is free forum ... so ... please - use indicator from CodeBase.
Seriously ??
I don't sell my indicator, it's mine and i make no pub, no link, no commercial offer.
Here, i share my analysis freely.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.04 13:34
MarketProfile - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Market Profile is a tool widely used by futures traders.
Market Profile MetaTrader is a standard solution of the Market Profile that displays the statistical time distribution of the price, price area and control value for the day trading session. The indicator is based on the simple price movement and does not use standard MetaTrader 5 platform indicators.
ore information on the Market Profile can be found in:
- Erik L. Nayman, Master Trading. The Secret Materials (in Russian)
- Erik L. Nayman, A Way to Financial Freedom. Professional Approach to Trading and Investments (in Russian)
- J. Piper, The Way to Trade.
See also the article "The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5".
The author implemented different colors for the indicator: green is for the Asian session, blue is for the European one, while violet is for the American session. Working periods are M30 and M15.
Seriously ??
I don't sell my indicator, it's mine and i make no pub, no link, no commercial offer.
Here, i share my analysis freely.
Yes, not a problem.
But how the people can repeat your analysis?
So, you are going tom ake the analysis using indicator which no one has (and no one will have) ..
Some guys are professional with analysis, some of them - not.
So, how we all can check your analysis if we do not have (and will not have) your indicator?
Yes, not a problem.
But how the people can repeat your analysis?
So, you are going tom ake the analysis using indicator which no one has (and no one will have) ..
Some guys are professional with analysis, some of them - not.
So, how we all can check your analysis if we do not have (and will not have) your indicator?
Ok, i understand.
I can try to implement the market profile in mt5.
This indicator seems great: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17
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Today on EurUsd, in on hour, the famous ADP Non Farm (12:15 gmt)
The peak of today (point of control aka peak time of price PTP) is in the vacuum of yesterday. We stay out of market, too dangerous.
I prefer trade another day. I wait & see. The good trade was the counter trend near the yesterday PTP (blue circle).