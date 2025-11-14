Forecast and levels for EURO - page 15
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This is the situation for now - EURUSD M30 timeframe (same Brainwashing system):
The price is breaking 1.1659 support level to below for the breakdown to be continuing.
And this is the recent movement situation with the poit of view of BrainTrading system -
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.28 11:23
EUR/USD - daily bearish breakdown (based on the article)
Daily price was bounced from1.1857 resistance level to below for the Ichimoku cloud to be crossing for the bearish reversal to be started. The price is testing support level at 1.1621 to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.
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- "For starters, we may very well see a bounce and retest of the neckline around the 11670-threshold. Retesting the ‘neckline’ is a fairly common occurrence and can offer traders a spot to establish (or add to) short positions. We may even see a stronger bounce develop back above resistance, but is likely to prove short-lived if the topping formation is to exert downward pressure. At this time, it will require a move above the trend-line running down off the September high and overtaking of Thursday’s sharp sell-off to bring pause to last week’s break."
- "Looking lower, there is support not far below at the lower parallel tied to the trend-line off the September high. After this minor level of support, nothing meaningful arrives until 11429, 11366, 11298, and the 200-day MA (currently 11243, but rising). The ‘measured move target’(MMT) clocks in at ~11240. The ‘MMT’ is calculated by simply subtracting the height of the pattern (head to neckline) from the neckline. It’s a symmetry-based target."
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.28 12:37
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, October 29 - November 05 (based on the article)
EUR/USD certainly felt the decision of the ECB in a week that unleashed some volatility and sent the euro tumbling down. The upcoming week features inflation and GDP data among other events. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.03 14:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: Non-Farm Payrolls
2017-11-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.05 08:17
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, November 05 - November 12 (based on the article)EUR/USD was looking for a new direction in a busy week. What’s next? The common currency faces yet another busy week with PMIs, trade balance and more. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
As can be seen from the chart H4 EURUSD, last week can be called a flat for the week. I assume that the overall trend will continue downward. Next week we will see the price for EURUSD 1.1570 and below.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.07 10:31
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and range price movement
2017-11-07 09:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech] = Opening remarks at the ECB Forum on Banking Supervision, in Frankfurt.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event
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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.08 07:09
EUR/USD - intra-day bearish ranging within narrow levels for direction (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is on narrow ranging to be below Ichimoku cloud: the price is on primary bearsh trend for the ranging within bullish reversal levet at 1.1637 and the bearish continuation support at 1.1553.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):