Forecast and levels for AUD - page 11

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.29 03:52

AUD To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)



  • Aus Dollar to Dollar forecast for January 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.782 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.796, low 0.772. The average for the month 0.784. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.784, change for January 0.3%.
  • AUD to USD forecast for February 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.784 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.786, low 0.762. The average for the month 0.777. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.774, change for February -1.3%.
  • Aus Dollar to Dollar forecast for March 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.774 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.774, low 0.746. The average for the month 0.763. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.757, change for March -2.2%.
  • AUD to USD forecast for April 2018.
    In the beginning rate at 0.757 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.757, low 0.734. The average for the month 0.748. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.745, change for April -1.6%

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.09 11:41

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement 

2018-01-09 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is -0.9%
  • actual data is 11.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.

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From official report :

  • "The trend estimate for total dwellings approved rose 0.9% in November and has risen for 10 months."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved rose 11.7% in November."

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AUD/USD M1: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.18 06:53

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia Employment Change and range price movement 

2018-01-18 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 63.6K
  • forecast data is 13.2K
  • actual data is 34.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased 34,700 to 12,440,800. Full-time employment increased 15,100 to 8,518,900 and part-time employment increased 19,500 to 3,921,800."
  • "Unemployment rate increased 0.1 pts to 5.5%"

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.28 12:27

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)


AUD/USD - "The coming week will probably see the US Dollar continue firmly in the AUD/USD driving seat, even though key economic data are due from both Canberra and Washington. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. No change to the settings is expected which will as ever put focus on rate-setters prognoses for the coming year."

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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).


 

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AUD/USD

Thushara Dissanayake, 2018.02.01 11:00

What you think?

I found resistance level!


 
Sergey Golubev:

AUD/USD Resistance Level
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.27 18:19

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexAUD/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Durable Goods Orders

2018-02-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is 2.8%
  • forecast data is -2.4%
  • actual data is -3.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

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From rttnews article :

  • "After reporting a bigger than expected jump in orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing durable goods orders pulled back by more than expected in January."
  • "The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 3.7 percent in January after surging up by a revised 2.6 percent in December."
  • Andrew Hunter, U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said, "Looking ahead, although some measures of capex intentions remain at a high level, the latest business surveys point to a further slowdown in underlying durable goods orders. That said, with the strong global backdrop set to continue benefiting manufacturers and the recent tax cuts likely to provide some further support, we still expect business investment to expand at a healthy pace over 2018 as a whole."

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events


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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events


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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by by Durable Goods Orders news events


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

BrainTrending indicators to download with template.

Rules to trade manually

How to install


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.01 07:35

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and range price movement 

2018-03-01 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]

  • past data is 1.9%
  • forecast data is 1.0%
  • actual data is -0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.

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From official report :

  • "The trend volume estimate for total new capital expenditure rose by 0.8% in the December quarter 2017 while the seasonally adjusted estimate fell by 0.2%."
  • "The trend volume estimate for buildings and structures fell by 0.2% in the December quarter 2017 while the seasonally adjusted estimate fell by 2.1%."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Private Capital Expenditure news event 

AUDUSD

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.04 08:25

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)

AUDUSD

AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar remains stuck in a downtrend against its US cousin but probably remains far closer to three-year highs than its domestic authorities will like. We’ll hear from those authorities in full measure in the coming week. Indeed, the Reserve Bank of Australia will give its March monetary policy call on Tuesday. No change to the record-low, 1.50% Official Cash Rate is expected. Indeed, rate-futures markets don’t fully price even a modest, 25 basis point increase in that until the start of next year. But the markets will probably get some sort of statement from which to gauge the RBA’s current world view. They will also hear from RBA Governor Philip Lowe. He’s been rather absent from the commentary front-line this year but will be making a speech in Sydney the day after. He can expect a virtual crowd."

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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).


 

Possible scenario for AUDUSD and possible goal 0.7814 (overbalance).


Chart AUDUSD, H1, 2018.03.04 15:23 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
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