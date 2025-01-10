Forecast and levels for AUD - page 11
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.29 03:52
AUD To Dollar Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
In the beginning rate at 0.782 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.796, low 0.772. The average for the month 0.784. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.784, change for January 0.3%.
In the beginning rate at 0.784 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.786, low 0.762. The average for the month 0.777. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.774, change for February -1.3%.
In the beginning rate at 0.774 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.774, low 0.746. The average for the month 0.763. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.757, change for March -2.2%.
In the beginning rate at 0.757 Dollars. High exchange rate 0.757, low 0.734. The average for the month 0.748. The AUD to USD forecast at the end of the month 0.745, change for April -1.6%
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.09 11:41
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement
2018-01-09 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M1: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.18 06:53
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2018-01-18 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.28 12:27
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The coming week will probably see the US Dollar continue firmly in the AUD/USD driving seat, even though key economic data are due from both Canberra and Washington. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. No change to the settings is expected which will as ever put focus on rate-setters prognoses for the coming year."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
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AUD/USD
Thushara Dissanayake, 2018.02.01 11:00
What you think?
I found resistance level!
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.27 18:19
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, AUD/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2018-02-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From rttnews article :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
Rules to trade manually
How to install
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.01 07:35
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and range price movement
2018-03-01 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Private Capital Expenditure news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.04 08:25
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar remains stuck in a downtrend against its US cousin but probably remains far closer to three-year highs than its domestic authorities will like. We’ll hear from those authorities in full measure in the coming week. Indeed, the Reserve Bank of Australia will give its March monetary policy call on Tuesday. No change to the record-low, 1.50% Official Cash Rate is expected. Indeed, rate-futures markets don’t fully price even a modest, 25 basis point increase in that until the start of next year. But the markets will probably get some sort of statement from which to gauge the RBA’s current world view. They will also hear from RBA Governor Philip Lowe. He’s been rather absent from the commentary front-line this year but will be making a speech in Sydney the day after. He can expect a virtual crowd."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Possible scenario for AUDUSD and possible goal 0.7814 (overbalance).