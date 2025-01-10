Forecast and levels for AUD - page 2
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.22 11:00
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "We will get an official look at Australian consumer prices for the first quarter of this year on Tuesday. They rose at a sluggish 1.5% in the final three months of 2016, but the rate has been increasing for three quarters. If it continues to do so then the current market forecast of ‘no change’ to Australia’s record-low. 1.5% base rate this year may be threatened. That could support the Aussie. However, it will probably take a lot more than one data point to put that old thesis in serious jeopardy. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Phillip Lowe will also give a speech on Tuesday. We can have no idea of what he may say, of course, but a guess that he might mention a stronger Australian Dollar as an undesirable policy headwind would be an educated one."
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.26 07:16
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-04-26 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Consumer Price Index news event
AUDUSD M & W support and resistance
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Aud/Usd
Prabal Pratimboruah, 2017.04.27 09:30Aud/Usd nice buy signal.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.29 17:24
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "All up then, this week looks like a neutral one for the Australian currency, albeit one within a broader AUD/USD downtrend. For most likely risk events, there’s a countervailing chance of some support from elsewhere, although the hair-trigger geopolitics of the moment could mean that all bets come off at any point."
AUDUSD H4 & D1 Channel
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.02 07:40
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and 16 pips range price movement
2017-05-02 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From cnbc article:
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AUD/USD M5: 16 pips range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.04 06:42
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Trade Balance and range price movement
2017-05-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.05 09:27
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy and range price movement
2017-05-05 02:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Monetary Policy Statement]
[AUD - RBA Monetary Policy Statement] = It provides valuable insight into the bank's view of economic conditions and inflation - the key factors that will shape the future of monetary policy and influence their interest rate decisions.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Statement news event