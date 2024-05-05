Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 15
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.15 09:15
Crypto News - BTC/USD daily rally to be started; 13,000 is the key for the daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.16 08:41
Crypto News - Litecoin: daily bullish reversal; 234 is the key (based on the article)
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Mr Sergey, I would like to ask you, what are you point of view in regard to Dash and Bitcoin? will they still carries with the uptrend?
Will Dash reach the $ 800.00 ?
Will Bitcoin reach the $ 13 000.00 ?
Mr Sergey, I would like to ask you, what are you point of view in regard to Dash and Bitcoin? will they still carries with the uptrend?
Will Dash reach the $ 800.00 ?
Will Bitcoin reach the $ 13 000.00 ?
If we look at the daily timeframe for BTC/USD so the price is below Ichimoku cloud (it means: the price is on bearish area of the chart).
The rally as a secondary trend was started (rally = local uptrend within the global downtrend).
If the price breaks 12,832/13,791 levels to above on close daily bar so the daily reversal to the bullish trend will be started (good to open buy order).
if we look at weekly timeframe (up to the June this year) so the price is on bullish area of the chart with the secondary correction to be started (correction = local downtrend within the global bullish trend).
The the weekly bearish reversal levels are very far from the market price. It means that if everything will be going like that so there is no any probability for the bitcoin to be reversal to the bearish trend in tge medium term situation (up to June this year for example).
Because the correction just started this month for this MN1 timeframe.
So, nothing special for bitcoin ... floating within the levels waiting for some "very good news" or some "very bad news" ...
If we look at the daily timeframe for BTC/USD so the price is below Ichimoku cloud (it means: the price is on bearish area of the chart).
The rally as a secondary trend was started (rally = local uptrend within the global downtrend).
If the price breaks 12,832/13,791 levels to above on close daily bar so the daily reversal to the bullish trend will be started (good to open buy order).
if we look at weekly timeframe (up to the June this year) so the price is on bullish area of the chart with the secondary correction to be started (correction = local downtrend within the global bullish trend).
The the weekly bearish reversal levels are very far from the market price. It means that if everything will be going like that so there is no any probability for the bitcoin to be reversal to the bearish trend in tge medium term situation (up to June this year for example).
Thank you very much for your good point of view, I really appreciate as it brought good light to my view in regard to the Bitcoin and the Dash market.
By the way, the price for BTC/USD is still on strong uptrend in the long-term situation up to the edn of this year for example.
Because the correction just started this month for this MN1 timeframe.
So, nothing special for bitcoin ... floating within the levels waiting for some "very good news" or some "very bad news" ...
And it is very similar situation with Dash (DSH/USD)
Wow thank you very much, so that mean I can still hold my long positions which I had open last weeks :-) :-), thank you very much.
Interesting correlation found - between BTC/USD or LTC/USD and USD/CAD/
We know that canadian dollar is correlated with Crude Oil so there is some idea that this it is correlated with cryptocurrencies as well (just a raw idea sorry):