Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 7
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.07 05:34
Bitcoin's 'bubble' is unlike anything we've seen recently (based on the article)
Financial bubbles are often fully recognizable only after they burst — when it's too late. But the speed of bitcoin's rise has already convinced many that its price is well disconnected from its underlying value.
Bitcoin's price has rocketed 646% in very volatile trading this year as its demand and popularity has grown. As the chart above from Bespoke Investment Group illustrates, the rally has been faster than most other severe bubbles in recent history, including tech and homebuilder stocks.
But there's a key difference between bitcoin's rally now and home prices, for example: The fallout from a potential bitcoin price crash is unlikely to damage the broader economy.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
https://bitcoingold.org/bitcoin-gold-launch/
Bitcoin/USD daily price was bounced from resistance level at 7,887 to below for the bullish ranging to be started. If the price breaks 6,030 support level so we may see the secondary correction, otherwise - ranging within the levels.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
As we can see Bitcoin is falling, while Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold both have gained well over 50% in value earlier today.
There is an unusual shift in market cap going on.
The new Bitcoin Gold Mainnet should go live in about a few hours.
The developers of the Bitcoin GOLD team have successfully launched the mainnet.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.14 07:51
Bitcoin Gold had recovered modestly (based on the article)
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.22 11:51
Top 5 Tips For New Bitcoin Investors (based on the article)
The more you understand the better off will be.
Risk is inherent to investment, and investors should keep in mind that digital currency is in a very early stage of development when compared to similar asset markets like the stock or bond markets. As for how best to enter positions, Tim Enneking, managing director of Crypto Asset Management, gave specific input. "Don’t chase Bitcoin prices. Decide on a entry point and stick with it," he said. "With Bitcoin, you’re almost always right in terms of foreseeable price action – it’s your timing that might be off. So, be patient, and let the Bitcoin price come to you." Once Bitcoin has reached the right price, Enneking suggested that investors refrain from buying their Bitcoin all at once. Instead, they should "stage in and stage out," meaning they should invest a little at a time, wait for a bit, and then invest some more.
Over the last several years, Bitcoin has produced some very impressive gains, and media outlets have developed a steady stream of stories about "Bitcoin millionaires." While these stories might tempt an investor to put all their money in Bitcoin, keep in mind that no investment professional would advise an individual to put all their eggs in one basket. When creating a diversified portfolio, investors could consider altcoins, more traditional assets such as stocks and bonds, or both.
While exchanges are a great place to purchase digital currencies, they may not be the best place to hold such assets. "Don't store coins on an exchange," emphasized Eliosoff. "In Bitcoin's short history many, many exchanges have gotten hacked," he noted.
The digital currency markets are notoriously volatile, and there are several strategies that investors can use to manage the inevitable price fluctuations.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.27 07:44
$10K Bitcoin by 2018 (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H8 chart is on bullish breakout for 9,714 resistance level to be breaking for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 10,000 psy level as a next bullish target.
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The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.29 19:03
Bitcoin/USD - bullish breakout; 11,522 is the next key target (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke trendline together with 9,988 resistance level to above for the bullish breakout. The price is breaking 10,798 resistance for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 11,522 as a next target to re-enter.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
I think the crash is evident.
Now we only have to wait until the fear set's in.