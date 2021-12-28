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Indicators

On chart stochastic (like) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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10503
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This is a sort of stochastic indicator on chart. If, defaults are used, then it calculates the same way as built-in stochastic that uses high/low prices. In this indicator you have choice of extended (non-standard) prices

Comparison to "regular" stochastic :


Recommendations:
  • you can use it as any other stochastic
  • color changes can be used as usual stochastic OB/OS signals 


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