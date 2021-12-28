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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
On chart stochastic (like) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a sort of stochastic indicator on chart. If, defaults are used, then it calculates the same way as built-in stochastic that uses high/low prices. In this indicator you have choice of extended (non-standard) prices
Comparison to "regular" stochastic :
- you can use it as any other stochastic
- color changes can be used as usual stochastic OB/OS signals
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