The Bank of England releases Financial Stability Report twice a year. The report contains the following information:

The Financial Policy Committee's opinion on the current UK financial system stability and overview of events, which influenced the opinion

Assessment of strengths and weaknesses of the financial system and a review of risks

The Committee's outlook for UK financial stability

A brief report on actions the Committee is taking to remove or reduce those risks, as well as on activities of the Committee over the reporting period

The report is normally presented by the Committee's Governor. He announces a brief summary and answers questions form journalists. Full and short versions of the report are published on the Bank of England's website. This document is usually drawn up according to a single standard.

The document starts with an executive summary. Further, it provides the description of the main domestic and external risks to UK financial stability. This is followed by notes on the resilience of the UK financial system, separately for banking sector and market-based financial resilience. Finally, a detailed account is given of the measures taken by the Bank of England in the past half-year to minimize risks, and of their efficiency. The report is provided with sheets reflecting the movement of the main statistical indicators of the UK financial system.

The report gives an idea of ​​the stability of the UK financial system and its development outlook. Its publication rarely influences the pound sterling quotes, since it features consolidated analytical information.