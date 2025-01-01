Bank of England Deputy Governor Markets and Banking Ramsden Speech has traditionally attracted interest among financial analysts.

He is responsible for oversight of Markets and Banking directorates. Dave Ramsden joined the Bank to become Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking in 2017. He is also a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, the Financial Policy Committee and the Prudential Regulation Committee. As one of the three Deputy Governors, Ramsden is one of the key speakers of the Bank of England.

Dave Ramsden often speaks in public: in addition to regular speeches, he participates in international economic forums, speaks at congresses and conferences. Also, he is a visiting Professor at Kings College London.

Ramsden's speech rarely directly affects the pound sterling quotes. However, they can provide rich food for thought, so analysts and economists usually monitor his speech.