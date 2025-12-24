CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Silf/Swedbank Sweden Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Silf/Swedbank
Sector:
Business
Low 59.1 53.1
55.4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
52.1
59.1
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Sweden's Silf/Swedbank Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an indicator of business cycles in the Swedish economy, calculated by Swedbank in corporation with Silf, on the basis of a monthly survey of purchasing managers working in service sector companies. The index enables a quick evaluation of the country's economy state. It is published on the third banking day of every month, at 08:30.

Every month, a questionnaire is sent to about 200 purchasing managers employed in the service sector. The managers are asked to evaluate the state of a specific activity in their company: whether it has increased, decreased or has not changed. The respondents evaluate orders, production, employment, delivery times and inventories in warehouses.

The index value is calculated as a sum of the percentage of respondents reporting an increase and half of responses reporting no change. Values more than 50 indicate an economic growth, while values less than 50 indicate a decline.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. PMI is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation, and it is therefore popular with analysts. The growth of the services PMI is an indicator of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the krona.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Silf/Swedbank Sweden Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
59.1
53.1
55.4
Oct 2025
55.4
52.5
57.7
Sep 2025
57.7
51.0
53.4
Aug 2025
53.4
50.7
48.8
Jul 2025
48.8
52.0
54.6
Jun 2025
54.6
49.7
50.8
May 2025
50.8
50.1
49.4
Mar 2025
49.4
51.0
50.5
Feb 2025
50.8
51.5
50.1
Jan 2025
50.1
49.7
51.4
Dec 2024
51.4
50.2
51.0
Nov 2024
50.9
49.7
53.1
Oct 2024
52.9
49.7
48.9
Sep 2024
49.1
54.2
52.4
Aug 2024
52.9
53.2
53.8
Jul 2024
53.8
49.9
52.2
Jun 2024
51.8
50.4
49.8
May 2024
49.5
51.0
48.0
Apr 2024
48.1
51.7
54.1
Mar 2024
53.9
50.5
51.2
Feb 2024
50.5
53.7
51.5
Jan 2024
51.8
49.0
50.3
Dec 2023
50.0
51.5
48.5
Nov 2023
48.3
51.5
48.5
Oct 2023
48.5
51.1
46.1
Sep 2023
46.3
51.1
48.4
Aug 2023
49.0
49.7
53.4
Jul 2023
52.7
47.2
45.9
Jun 2023
46.1
47.1
49.2
May 2023
50.2
46.7
50.6
Apr 2023
50.5
45.5
49.9
Mar 2023
48.6
48.2
45.7
Feb 2023
45.7
51.9
51.0
Jan 2023
51.0
53.6
53.0
Dec 2022
53.0
55.6
54.3
Nov 2022
54.3
54.3
56.9
Oct 2022
56.9
55.9
55.1
Sep 2022
55.1
58.8
59.4
Aug 2022
59.4
60.9
58.1
Jul 2022
58.8
65.6
62.3
Jun 2022
62.8
68.4
68.2
May 2022
68.2
67.0
68.2
Apr 2022
68.1
66.8
62.9
Mar 2022
65.3
68.6
67.7
Feb 2022
68.0
68.2
68.6
Jan 2022
68.6
68.3
67.4
Dec 2021
67.3
68.6
68.7
Nov 2021
68.7
69.1
68.0
Oct 2021
68.0
72.4
69.6
Sep 2021
69.6
66.4
65.1
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code