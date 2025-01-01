The executive board of Sveriges Riksbank holds Monetary Policy Meetings five times a year (meetings were held six times a year before 2020). Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes are published after each meeting.

Riksbank Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes are published approximately 10 days after each meeting. The document reveals the course of the discussion on interest rates, as well as contains changes in the country's monetary policy and the factors that influenced them.

The document starts with a summary information about the meeting and the decisions adopted. These are followed by comments from the Executive Board members regarding the decisions and the changes in the country's economic development that happened since the previous meeting.

The publication of the Meeting Minutes provides economists the underlying rationale of decisions adopted by the Riksbank. Depending on opinions expressed by Executive Board members and general rhetoric, analysts can make assumptions on when the interest rate will change next time and what short-term monetary policy measures can be expected. The Riksbank Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes only affect the national currency quotes if they contain clear hints on near-term changes in the monetary policy.