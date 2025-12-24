Economic Calendar
Sweden Retail Sales y/y
|Low
|5.6%
|2.7%
|
3.5%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|2.8%
|
5.6%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Sweden's Retail Sales y/y indicator shows a change in the country's retail sales of goods and services during the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. It reflects a change in actual value including VAT.
Statistics include spending on food, clothing, footwear, household items, medical goods, and others. Car sales are not included.
Statistics Sweden collects data for index calculation via monthly surveys of Swedish retailers with a net turnover more than SEK 2 million. The sample is updated quarterly based on the data provided by national tax services. Survey participants provide data on the amount of goods sold in retail stores. The collected figures are subject to seasonal and calendar adjustments in order to exclude the influence of non-working days and holidays.
The indicator of monthly retail sales is part of the calculation of GDP and its components, which are used for monitoring the state of economy and developing the monetary policy. Also, the received data enable the analysis of comparative effectiveness of the retail industry.
Retail Sales growth indicates an increase in consumer activity and can have a positive impact on the Swedish krona quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
