Sweden's Retail Sales m/m indicator reflects a change in Swedish retail sales of goods and services, in the reported month compared to the previous one. It reflects a change in actual value including VAT.

Statistics include spending on food, clothing, footwear, household items, medical goods, and others. Car sales are not included.

Statistics Sweden collects data for index calculation via monthly surveys of Swedish retailers with a net turnover more than SEK 2 million. The sample is updated quarterly based on the data provided by national tax services. Survey participants provide data on the amount of goods sold in retail stores. The collected figures are subject to seasonal and calendar adjustments in order to exclude the influence of non-working days and holidays.

The indicator of monthly retail sales is part of the calculation of GDP and its components, which are used for monitoring the state of economy and developing the monetary policy. Also, the received data enable the analysis of comparative effectiveness of the retail industry.

Retail Sales growth indicates an increase in consumer activity and can have a positive impact on the Swedish krona quotes.

