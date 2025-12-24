CalendarSections

Sweden Industrial New Orders y/y

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Business
Low 12.1% -1.7%
6.7%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
12.0%
12.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Swedish Industrial New Orders Indicator y/y reflects a change in new orders received by private companies in Sweden during the reported month compared to the same month a year ago. The indicator reflects orders in all sectors of Swedish production, including manufacturing, mining, refining, energy production and others.

Statistics Sweden collects data for index calculation via monthly online surveys of industrial companies with at least 20 employees or a net turnover more than SEK 50 million. New order data is collected as part of a general industry survey.

Industrial orders reflect future production volumes, due to which the index is considered a leading production indicator. Previous-period data can be revised as new data is received.

An increase in new industrial orders is a favorable factor, which indicates the expansion of the national economy. That is why higher than expected indicator readings can be seen as positive for Swedish krona quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Industrial New Orders y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
12.1%
-1.7%
6.7%
Sep 2025
7.2%
2.0%
7.8%
Aug 2025
7.3%
-2.5%
-0.4%
Jul 2025
-1.4%
-2.0%
0.9%
Jun 2025
1.0%
2.0%
-4.1%
May 2025
-2.4%
12.2%
7.4%
Apr 2025
7.0%
12.4%
11.6%
Mar 2025
10.7%
3.1%
2.4%
Feb 2025
2.5%
13.5%
16.9%
Jan 2025
16.7%
4.4%
5.8%
Dec 2024
5.8%
9.0%
5.0%
Nov 2024
5.1%
6.6%
-1.1%
Oct 2024
-1.0%
-5.2%
-5.4%
Sep 2024
-5.7%
-4.7%
2.5%
Aug 2024
4.0%
-1.4%
-0.3%
Jul 2024
-0.1%
-5.9%
1.0%
Jun 2024
0.8%
-8.5%
-8.8%
May 2024
-8.9%
-17.0%
-15.0%
Apr 2024
-15.8%
-2.2%
-6.4%
Mar 2024
1.0%
2.5%
-3.3%
Feb 2024
-3.5%
1.6%
-5.9%
Jan 2024
-6.1%
2.7%
-8.5%
Dec 2023
-6.9%
0.0%
0.2%
Nov 2023
1.0%
3.5%
0.2%
Oct 2023
-0.4%
1.3%
2.4%
Sep 2023
3.6%
-2.2%
0.1%
Aug 2023
-0.4%
-0.6%
-9.4%
Jul 2023
-8.4%
3.2%
0.3%
Jun 2023
0.3%
1.5%
13.6%
May 2023
14.9%
-3.8%
-0.3%
Apr 2023
-0.1%
-4.2%
-8.0%
Mar 2023
-9.3%
-0.2%
-4.7%
Feb 2023
-4.7%
7.2%
-10.5%
Jan 2023
-10.5%
10.6%
22.7%
Dec 2022
24.9%
-7.0%
-7.0%
Nov 2022
-6.8%
5.2%
-7.3%
Oct 2022
-7.1%
2.1%
4.7%
Sep 2022
4.8%
15.0%
-0.4%
Aug 2022
-0.6%
19.4%
4.1%
Jul 2022
4.3%
8.7%
-1.8%
Jun 2022
-1.7%
-7.0%
-5.1%
May 2022
-7.5%
-9.3%
7.6%
Apr 2022
7.4%
-10.2%
6.6%
Mar 2022
6.5%
-3.8%
1.1%
Feb 2022
1.3%
11.3%
3.3%
Jan 2022
3.6%
-3.0%
-7.8%
Dec 2021
-7.7%
-5.4%
3.0%
Nov 2021
3.0%
-8.7%
7.8%
Oct 2021
6.8%
-7.4%
1.4%
Sep 2021
0.9%
5.1%
2.2%
123
