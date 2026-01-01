Economic Calendar
Sweden Business Inventories Change
Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Sector:
Business
|Low
|Kr3.465 B
|
Kr2.327 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
Kr3.465 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Business Inventories Change" macroeconomic indicator.
Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
Kr3.465 B
Kr2.327 B
2 Q 2025
Kr1.964 B
Kr6.677 B
1 Q 2025
Kr8.705 B
Kr-5.478 B
4 Q 2024
Kr-6.141 B
Kr6.177 B
3 Q 2024
Kr1.824 B
Kr-2.166 B
2 Q 2024
Kr-2.394 B
Kr8.633 B
1 Q 2024
Kr3.691 B
Kr-8.494 B
4 Q 2023
Kr-6.846 B
Kr-7.693 B
3 Q 2023
Kr-7.389 B
Kr-3.636 B
2 Q 2023
Kr-4.189 B
Kr19.440 B
1 Q 2023
Kr16.381 B
Kr-7.704 B
