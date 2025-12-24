Unemployment Change reflects a change in the number of unemployed citizens in the reported month.

The indicator is calculated based on the Economically Active Population Survey, which was introduced in 1964. However the current-day calculation applies methodology developed in 2005. This is a continuous survey conducted on a quarterly basis. Its purpose is to obtain information about the labor force and divide it into categories. The initial quarterly sample includes 65,000 families, which is approximately equal to 160,000 people. The Active Population Survey provides data related to the main categories of the population (employed, unemployed, active and inactive). These categories are further classified according to various characteristics. Data from the survey is compiled on a quarterly basis.

The questionnaire considers the country as a whole (families living in Spanish households), rather than Spanish citizens, since it is impossible to obtain information about the population working in Spain but living abroad. Thus, the questionnaire covers the population living in the country, as well as foreign citizens (civil and military) settled in Spain for one year or more.

It is a leading indicator of Spain's national economy state. Values above expectations indicate the expansion of the labor market. A higher than expected value can be seen as negative for the euro quotes, while higher readings are usually seen as positive.

