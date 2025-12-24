Gross International Reserves measure the total value of foreign exchange and monetary gold reserves, special drawing rights, the IMF reserve positions and other assets denominated in dollars. Net International Reserves reflect the difference between gross reserves and the country's IMF loan debts.

Gross International reserves include foreign currency denominations stored and controlled by the South African Reserve Bank, which the bank may use to execute monetary policy measures, to finance the external debt, to conduct money interventions in order to influence the national currency rate and for other purposes. These are financial assets secured by gold and currency.

South Africa's international reserve is managed by the South African Reserve Bank, whose goal is to maintain an optimal level of reserves.

The influence of this indicator on ZAR quotes depends on accompanying factors. The growth of the foreign exchange reserves can serve as a measure to support or pressure the rand, depending on the specific inflationary goals of the South African Reserve Bank.

