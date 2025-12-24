Economic Calendar
South Africa Net International Reserves
|Low
|$70.024 B
|$70.112 B
|
$69.364 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|$70.286 B
|
$70.024 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Gross International Reserves measure the total value of foreign exchange and monetary gold reserves, special drawing rights, the IMF reserve positions and other assets denominated in dollars. Net International Reserves reflect the difference between gross reserves and the country's IMF loan debts.
Gross International reserves include foreign currency denominations stored and controlled by the South African Reserve Bank, which the bank may use to execute monetary policy measures, to finance the external debt, to conduct money interventions in order to influence the national currency rate and for other purposes. These are financial assets secured by gold and currency.
South Africa's international reserve is managed by the South African Reserve Bank, whose goal is to maintain an optimal level of reserves.
The influence of this indicator on ZAR quotes depends on accompanying factors. The growth of the foreign exchange reserves can serve as a measure to support or pressure the rand, depending on the specific inflationary goals of the South African Reserve Bank.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Net International Reserves" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites