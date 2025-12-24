Current Account - GDP Ratio shows the amount of the net trade balance (the difference between exported and imported goods and services), net income from foreign investments and net transfer payments, represented as a percentage of Mexican GDP. This ratio reflects the strength or weakness of the national economy.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Current Account - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Ratio" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.