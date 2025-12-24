Current Account reflects the difference between imported and exported goods, services and interest payments in the reported month. A positive value indicates an inflow of capital into the Mexican economy. Higher than expected readings can affect the Mexican peso quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Current Account" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.