au Jibun Bank Japan Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 52.0
51.5
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
52.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Markit Composite PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in Japanese private companies.

Purchasing managers can sometimes track changes in market conditions earlier than other company employees, since purchases precede a company's production activity, so those among the first to notice the changes are those responsible of purchases. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they assess the basic parameters of their work: input and output prices, employment, production, new orders, etc. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. Individual subindexes are calculated based on these answers. These subindexes characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity.

Each response is weighted according to the size of a company and its contribution to the total production or services of the subsector it belongs to. Thus, the largest companies make a greater contribution to the indicator calculation.

The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

Markit Composite PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering business activity in the entire private sector in Japan. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Japanese yen.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "au Jibun Bank Japan Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
52.0
51.5
Oct 2025
51.5
51.1
Sep 2025
51.1
51.9
Aug 2025
51.9
51.5
Jul 2025
51.5
51.4
Jun 2025
51.4
50.2
May 2025
50.2
51.1
Apr 2025
51.1
48.9
Mar 2025
48.9
51.6
Feb 2025
51.6
51.1
Jan 2025
51.1
50.8
Dec 2024
50.8
50.1
Nov 2024
50.1
49.6
Oct 2024
49.6
52.0
Sep 2024
52.0
52.9
Aug 2024
52.9
52.5
Jul 2024
52.5
49.7
Jun 2024
49.7
52.6
May 2024
52.6
52.3
Apr 2024
52.3
51.7
Mar 2024
51.7
50.6
Feb 2024
50.6
51.5
Jan 2024
51.5
50.0
Dec 2023
50.0
50.4
Dec 2023 prelim.
50.4
49.6
Nov 2023
49.6
50.0
Nov 2023 prelim.
50.0
50.5
Oct 2023
50.5
49.9
Oct 2023 prelim.
49.9
52.1
Sep 2023
52.1
51.8
Sep 2023 prelim.
51.8
52.6
Aug 2023
52.6
52.6
Aug 2023 prelim.
52.6
52.2
Jul 2023
52.2
52.1
Jul 2023 prelim.
52.1
52.1
Jun 2023
52.1
52.3
Jun 2023 prelim.
52.3
54.3
May 2023
54.3
54.9
May 2023 prelim.
54.9
52.9
Apr 2023
52.9
52.5
Apr 2023 prelim.
52.5
52.9
Mar 2023
52.9
51.9
Mar 2023 prelim.
51.9
51.1
Feb 2023
51.1
50.7
Feb 2023 prelim.
50.7
50.7
Jan 2023
50.7
50.8
Jan 2023 prelim.
50.8
49.7
Dec 2022
49.7
50.0
Dec 2022 prelim.
50.0
48.9
Nov 2022
48.9
48.9
