BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes are published after the regulator meetings 8 times a year and contain the summary on financial and economic conditions in the country, as well as the meeting minutes of the regulator board members. The publication is usually investigated in detail by analysts seeking signs of a tightening/easing of monetary policy for the next meeting, reflecting a controversial debate as well as a unanimous view. The Minutes may have a short-term impact on JPY depending on their contents.

The Bank of Japan announces the proceedings of the meeting three working days after its approval at the next decision meeting.