India Goods Trade Balance

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Reserve Bank of India
Sector:
Trade
Low N/D $​-71.988 B
$​-68.500 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
India's Goods Trade Balance reflects the country's trade flows with its foreign partners. Goods Trade Balance is calculated as the difference between exported and imported goods over the reference period. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows between countries. It is also considered an important indicator of economic development.

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods than it can consume.

India's largest trade partners are the US, EU and China. Since the 1990s, India has a general trade deficit, with the deficit tending to increase.

The impact of Indian imports on rupee quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. For example, in economy recession conditions, countries begin to export more in order to create jobs. In India, the lowering deficit may be considered as favorable, and thus the index growth can be seen as positive for the INR quotes. Conversely, an increase in the deficit may push the national currency quotes down.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Goods Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
N/D
$​-71.988 B
$​-68.500 B
2 Q 2025
$​-68.500 B
$​-70.435 B
$​-59.500 B
1 Q 2025
$​-59.500 B
$​-54.616 B
$​-79.153 B
4 Q 2024
$​-79.153 B
$​-42.919 B
$​-84.280 B
3 Q 2024
$​-75.300 B
$​-57.185 B
$​-65.100 B
2 Q 2024
$​-65.100 B
$​-41.018 B
$​-50.900 B
1 Q 2024
$​-50.900 B
$​-71.300 B
$​-71.600 B
4 Q 2023
$​-71.600 B
$​-61.000 B
$​-61.000 B
3 Q 2023
$​-61.000 B
$​-50.026 B
$​-56.600 B
2 Q 2023
$​-56.600 B
$​-47.401 B
$​-52.600 B
1 Q 2023
$​-52.600 B
$​-68.785 B
$​-72.700 B
4 Q 2022
$​-72.700 B
$​-82.719 B
$​-83.500 B
3 Q 2022
$​-83.500 B
$​-65.049 B
$​-68.600 B
2 Q 2022
$​-68.600 B
$​-54.500 B
1 Q 2022
$​-54.500 B
$​-35.742 B
$​-60.400 B
4 Q 2021
$​-60.400 B
$​-37.954 B
$​-44.400 B
3 Q 2021
$​-44.400 B
$​-50.634 B
$​-30.700 B
2 Q 2021
$​-30.700 B
$​-37.926 B
$​-41.700 B
1 Q 2021
$​-41.700 B
$​-13.771 B
$​-34.500 B
4 Q 2020
$​-34.500 B
$​-11.963 B
$​-14.800 B
3 Q 2020
$​-14.800 B
$​-21.859 B
$​-10.000 B
2 Q 2020
$​-10.000 B
$​-34.600 B
$​-35.000 B
1 Q 2020
$​-35.000 B
$​-29.600 B
$​-34.600 B
4 Q 2019
$​-34.600 B
$​-46.700 B
$​-38.100 B
3 Q 2019
$​-38.100 B
$​-46.200 B
2 Q 2019
$​-46.200 B
$​-35.200 B
1 Q 2019
$​-35.200 B
$​-49.500 B
4 Q 2018
$​-49.500 B
$​-50.000 B
3 Q 2018
$​-50.000 B
$​-45.700 B
2 Q 2018
$​-45.700 B
$​-41.600 B
1 Q 2018
$​-41.600 B
$​-44.100 B
4 Q 2017
$​-44.100 B
$​-32.800 B
3 Q 2017
$​-32.800 B
$​-41.200 B
2 Q 2017
$​-41.200 B
$​-29.700 B
1 Q 2017
$​-29.700 B
$​-33.300 B
4 Q 2016
$​-33.300 B
$​-25.600 B
3 Q 2016
$​-25.600 B
$​-23.800 B
2 Q 2016
$​-23.800 B
$​-24.800 B
1 Q 2016
$​-24.800 B
$​-34.000 B
4 Q 2015
$​-34.000 B
$​-37.400 B
3 Q 2015
$​-37.400 B
$​-34.200 B
2 Q 2015
$​-34.200 B
$​-31.700 B
1 Q 2015
$​-31.700 B
$​-39.200 B
4 Q 2014
$​-39.200 B
